ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cy Young winner Ray sharp in Mariners debut, tops Twins 2-1

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray tossed seven impressive innings in his Seattle debut, Mitch Haniger homered and the Mariners opened...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arizona Sports

D-backs can’t overcome Sean Manaea’s 7 no-hit innings in loss to Padres

PHOENIX — It was deja vu all over again for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. In a 3-0 loss to the Padres at Chase Field, the D-backs were once again no-hit by a San Diego starter for six innings for the second consecutive night. This time around, it came from the left arm of Sean Manaea, who finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven no-hit innings on 88 pitches (66 strikes).
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Ray, MN
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Guardians post 1st win, rookie Kwan 5 hits, romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far. Mercado connected for his first career grand slam off Taylor Clarke in the first inning, capping a six-run burst.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Idaho8.com

Chavis’ grand slam lifts Prates over Cardinals 9-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season. Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract. It was the second slam of Chavis’ big league career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Diego Castillo added three hits for the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Drew Steckenrider
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Sánchez slam leads Twins in 6-homer surge to beat Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Back from suspension, Anderson helps White Sox rout Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1. Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series. Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27. The All-Star shortstop and 2019 AL batting champion made an immediate impact, hitting a double on the first pitch of the game. He wound up scoring twice for the AL Central champions.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

McKinney goes deep, A’s avert sweep in 4-1 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 for Mark Kotsay’s first win as a big league manager. The A’s averted a three-game sweep and shut down a Phillies offense that scored 13 runs in the first two games of the series. The Phillies’ only two hits through the first five innings came from backups Garrett Stubbs and Johan Camargo. Jean Segura hit his second homer off the season for the Phillies in the ninth off Lou Trivino. Seth Brown gave Oakland its first lead of the season with an RBI single in the sixth. New A’s manager Kotsay was promoted from third base coach after Bob Melvin left for San Diego.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Ap
Idaho8.com

Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their season-opening series at Angel Stadium. Jack Mayfield homered against his former team for the Angels, who scored more than two runs just once in the four-game series, doing it late in a blowout loss Friday. Urquidy built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Three home runs power Phillies past A's

Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit home runs and Kyle Gibson threw seven innings of two-hit ball Saturday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies made it two straight over the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 4-2 victory. Acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Texas Rangers, Gibson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams’ 35 points

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes, as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams were in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason. The Bulls played without four starters. They already had the No. 6 seed secured in the Eastern Conference and play the defending champion Bucks in the first round. The Wolves didn’t use any starters in the second half. They face the Clippers in a Western Conference play-in game next.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Idaho8.com

Hawks beat Rockets 130-114 but stay in 9th spot for play-in

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a 130-114 win over the Houston Rockets — a victory that didn’t improve their postseason position. The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host the 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game to finish 20-62, giving them the NBA’s worst record for a second straight season.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 win over Milwaukee. The Bucks rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale. The Cavs scored the first 14 points and dominated a team of backups to the Bucks’ backups. Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career-high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. The Bucks whittled a 40-point deficit to 12 in the fourth against Cleveland’s reserves before the Cavs regained control. Rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 28 for Milwaukee.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here. The Eastern Conference play-in games were set on Sunday. Brooklyn will play host to Cleveland and Atlanta will entertain Charlotte. The Nets-Cavs winner goes to the playoffs; the loser plays the Hawks-Hornets winner for the No. 8 seed.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy