Colorado man arrested for allegedly kidnapping Vermont man found dead in snowbank

BURLINGTON, Vt. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man who was found dead in a snowbank on the side of the road in 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said in a statement Jerry Banks was taken into custody at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on April 6. Vermont State Police investigators and FBI agents gathered evidence and obtained a warrant that charges Banks with Gregory Davis' kidnapping.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 6, 2018, Banks allegedly went to Davis' home in Danville dressed as a U.S. Marshal. He reportedly said he was arresting Davis, and the two left together. WBTZ-TV reports Davis' wife told investigators the man who showed up at their house to arrest Davis had a U.S. Marshals jacket and emergency lights on his white SUV. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Banks bought U.S. Marshals badges and patches not long before he traveled to Vermont.

The next day, Davis was found dead in a snowbank in Barnet, Vermont. Banks is not facing charges related to Davis' death, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office says, "The complaint affidavit contains allegations that Banks murdered Davis."

Banks allegedly used two different cellphones, both of which were connected back to him. He reportedly bought a phone at a Walmart in Pennsylvania and used that to call 911 before the kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. According to WBTZ, investigators were reportedly able to determine via his cell data that he traveled from Colorado to Vermont.

If convicted, Banks could face life in prison.