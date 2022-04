Burning questions of our time. I tend to advise candidates: How would you feel if a company extended an offer to you, you resign, and a week later the company reaches out to say, “Actually, we found another candidate who we think is a better fit, so we’re going to rescind the offer”? I imagine you would not be happy! Do not accept an offer solely based on the financial package. Make sure you’re comfortable with the company, the environment, and most of all, the people you’ll be working with day to day before accepting an offer.—Cathy.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO