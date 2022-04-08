ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How Does the Adversarial Cycle Apply to Coding and Security?

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of application security problems stem from software bugs that leave the existing security controls, broken. However, even if the code is perfect it doesn’t mean an attacker can’t exploit it. The vulnerability can be hidden inside the business logic, not the code that powers it. This type of vulnerability...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

How to Review Pull Requests in 2022

Someone in my [Virtual Coffee] community asked about getting better at reviewing pull requests (PR) Pull requests should be small for a couple of reasons: fewer changes to code you have, the less potential for bugs. Even a one-liner can cause bugs, so the review process can be unwieldy. I've grown accustomed to using a framework for commenting called Conventional Comments [Conventional Comments] to learn more about reviewing PR requests. For example, a utility function used throughout the PR can be in a separate PR, using a tool like [Storybook].
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Roadmap and Resources to Become an Ethical Hacker

The Roadmap and resources that you can use to become an Ethical Hacker is the guide to becoming a hacker. Hackers are not only there to break into your websites or accounts, they are there to provide security and improve it as well. These are called vulnerabilities, and they report them to the company that owns the application. The company then sees to it that, it does not happen again by improving their security. In this blog, I am going to be sharing the Roadmap.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How We Built Plural – A Kubernetes Powered Multi-Cloud Application Delivery Platform

Plural is a self-managing application that scales to virtually any application and deploys to any cloud. Plural aims to deliver a workflow that allows for consistent combination of the standard toolchain for deployment. The big lift of running directly on kubernetes is deep customizability, but that impedes a functional out-of-the-box experience. The application lifecycle needs to be solved, since an unmanageable but easy to install application is still a pile of tech debt. We chose an architecture with 3 main components: the core plural API - a graphql API that effectively serves as a package manager for all deployment modules we support.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

This Open-Source Library Accelerates AI Inference by 5-20x in a Few Lines of Code

The nebullvm library is an open-source tool to accelerate AI computing. It takes your AI model as input and outputs an optimized version that runs 5-20 times faster on your hardware. Nebullvm is quickly becoming popular, with 250+ GitHub stars on release day. The library aims to be: deep learning model agnostic. It takes a few lines of code to install the library and optimize your models. It is easy-to-use. It runs locally on your machine. Everything runs locally.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Security Controls
MySanAntonio

Learn how to code for $30

There's almost nothing worst than applying to what feels like a billion jobs and not hearing back from a single one. Sure, you feel pretty good about your resume, but if you had to guess, could you think of what might be missing from it off the top of your head? Yep, that's right. It's knowing how to code. You see, in today's workforce, most positions in any kind of business or corporate setting are actually looking for people who can do that position's responsibilities and code. Though it may seem daunting, one of the best parts about learning how to code is that you really only have to do it once.
COMPUTERS
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Beware That Ransomware Groups Can Operate as 'Legit' Businesses

Ransomware has become one of the greatest cyber threats facing organizations in 2022. The impact of ransomware attacks is expanding, affecting not only computing systems and data but also our physical world. In addition, ransom demands grow exponentially higher compared to previous years. In recent years, we have witnessed the rise of “Ransomware-as-a-Service” (RaaS) due to its ability to profit these criminal organizations. Businesses can reduce the potential and impact of RaaS by deploying a robust identity and access management solution and enabling multi-factor authentication across all their accounts. REvil (aka Sodinokibi) is the Ransomware-as-a-Service criminal gang responsible for some of the largest ransomware attacks in history, including the JBS ransomware and Kaseya supply chain incidents.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How to Use GoReleaser to Automate GoLang Build Releases

GoReleaser automates the build of releases of golang projects almost without cost. It is necessary to write automation of this process because doing it by hand is long and routine. To make the project more user-friendly and attractive authors add docker images, make distributions builds for many different platforms. In this article, all examples will be for GitHub. But these same techniques can be easily adapted to close projects, too. GoReaser is a utility written in Go that can perform all these actions based on a simple yaml script.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
hackernoon.com

An Introduction to GitOps and DevOps for Developers

DevOps and CI/CD practices were a set of proprietary scripts and tools that executed everyday tasks like running tests, provisioning infrastructure, or deploying an application. The availability of new infrastructure tools like Kubernetes combined with the proliferation of microservice architectures have enabled and ultimately *demanded* that developers get more involved in DevOps. GitOps is among the most highly-rated strategies for automating DevOps by developers, and it’s not hard to see why. Developers are more than happy to reduce tools and processes they need to use to do their jobs.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Navigate Disasters in Tech (Part 1)

Some of the biggest disasters in tech have a common underlying theme, these include the lack of long-term thinking, prioritisation of the wrong things and a failure to adapt. This is known as playing the finite game, rather than the infinite game. McMurchie. Head of Data and DevOps: focusing on...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Start with Autotests

This post is part 2 of my “autotests’s” series. It's a widely accepted consensus that automatic tests (and TDD) benefit the software development process in the following ways: saving time (reduces time to market) and improving team morale (mundane, repetitive tasks are among the sources of developers’ unhappiness) It's also impossible to measure team morale with numbers, so this route is useless too. We can show only two measurable things: **onboarding cost**(time) and**time to market**
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Configure VS Code for Java in 2022

VS Code is Java-ready! Learn which extensions to use and how to configure it to start coding Java in a modern IDE. I recently shifted from IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate to Visual Studio Code (VS Code) and I have no regrets! VS Code is highly customizable and fast. It stores your settings in the cloud so you don’t have to worry about configurations when you move to a different machine.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Develop XR with Oracle Ep 3: Computer Vision AI, ML, and the Metaverse

This is the third piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. This is the third piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Web 3.0 App Using React, Solidity, Ethers.js, Hardhat, and Metamask

We will be using React, Hardhat, Solidity, Ethers.js, and Metamask to create a full-stack application. We will use these tools as a boilerplate for our next Web 3.0 projects. This is a free and open-source version control system that is used to efficiently manage small to extremely big projects. In this article, I will use GitHub, but you can also use similar services like GitLab or Bitbucket. To get started, we can use the command below to set up a simple react application.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Win as an Associate Software Engineer

Being a new engineer can be challenging and frustrating, but it can also be an incredibly gratifying experience if you know how to do it. Be patient, be humble, work hard, get things done, make friends and, above all else, learn a lot. Software development is an awesome journey, and you're taking but the first step.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Become a Great Developer in 2022

Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have released the State of DevOps report 2021. The report defines what makes a truly Elite developer in the post COVID-19 world. It uses four software delivery metrics to rank the teams surveyed, as Low, High, High or Elite performing teams. 1. Deployment frequency: how often is new code deployed to production? 2. Lead time for changes: what is the length of time between code committed and production? 3. Time to restore services: in the event of incidents that impair users (e.g outages), how long does it take for your team to resume normal services? 4. Change failure rate: what percentage of deployments to production result in impaired service requiring a hotfix, rollback or patch? It’s of no surprise that the most successful teams are those with the most frequent deployments, shortest lead times, fastest times to restore services, and lowest change failure rates.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

5 Best Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Certification Exam Courses in 2022

The Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Certification Exam is conducted online and tests the user's knowledge of data engineering in the Google Cloud. There are many courses online available to help you with this exam. Courses include [GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide] and [Udemy: Google Cloud Data Engineer] Courses can only be accessed through Udemy, which is an online learning platform that uses a one-time payment for each of their courses, and they offer a refund if you are not satisfied with their courses.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Understanding the Stages of the Sales Funnel and How it Relates to Your Website

The sales funnel attracts consumers to business products or services, and it also convinces them to buy the respective product or service. Every stage of funnels affects the behavior of the user for understanding customer behavior. There are four sales funnel stages- 1. Awareness; 2. Interest; 3. Decision; and 4. Action. In every phase, website design plays a crucial role in the business funnels. To implement a strong branding activity, you need a well-designed website for a business.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Make a WebSocket Server With JavaScript: I Like My Servers Like I Like My Coffee, My Own

A lot of the work we do with Javascript involves sending information back and forth from servers. You are probably familiar with the concept of APIs, which send data to servers or websites in a particular format, to get a specific response back. These are known as REST APIs. Although useful, they are not very good at constant streams of data. If you try to do something real-time with REST APIs, you're going to have a bad time. Fortunately, if we want a real-time connection with a user, we have an alternative, known as WebSockets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy