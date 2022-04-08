ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What Patients Need to Know About Parkinson’s Disease

By Mike Espinoza
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1lLY_0f3w0ow500

DENVER (CBS4) – April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and while there is no cure for the disease yet, doctors want to give patients hope. CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe spoke with Dr. Matthew Mian, he’s the director of functional neurosurgery at Swedish Medical Center.

Almost a million people live with Parkinson’s and that number is expected to increase to 1.2 million in five years.

Dr. Mian says patients and their families need to know the disease is a progressive disease and it does affect lots of different aspects of your life.

(credit: CBS)

A Parkinson’s diagnosis can lead to disappointment and depression. Parkinson’s disease relates to a loss of cells in the brain that make a chemical called dopamine.

Dr. Mian says, “many of the therapies that we start with initially are intended simply to replace that dopamine with medications and patients can often see many of their early symptoms disappear or get much better for years.”

For more information you can check out the Parkinson Association of the Rockies at https://parkinsonrockies.org

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

New blood test may accurately detect Alzheimer’s disease

Brain imaging and spinal fluid tests are two of the most common ways scientists detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease [AD] in people. However, some of these tests are expensive, invasive, and not routinely available to the millions of individuals who may be at risk of this neurodegenerative condition.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click2Houston.com

How to identify the signs, symptoms of kidney disease

HOUSTON – When Elizabeth Dravis suddenly felt tired, she thought nothing of it. It was around the holidays, plus she’s a busy mom. So she thought, who in her shoes wouldn’t be tired?. However, in her case, it was a sign she had kidney disease. Here’s what...
HOUSTON, TX
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinson#Dopamine#Depression#Progressive Disease#Cbs4#Swedish Medical Center
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Most people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer's

If you're not familiar with the term "mild cognitive impairment," you're not the only one. More than 80% of Americans aren't familiar with this condition that affects up to 18% of people ages 60 and older and can lead to Alzheimer's disease, a new survey has found. Mild cognitive impairment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy