ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

After Losing Sister To Domestic Violence, Twin Cities Woman Urges Others To Seek Help

By Pauleen Le
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2ojI_0f3w0idj00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The sister of a St. Paul woman killed in a domestic violence situation is speaking out, hoping to help others.

Prosecutors charged Mark Bell with shooting and killing his girlfriend, Latifa Brown, back in January.

Buffye Brown can still remember the night when police knocked on her door.

“They said she had been shot,” she said. “It ended my world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IryCf_0f3w0idj00

Latifa Brown (credit: CBS)

Brown said she thinks about her sister every day and the life she could have had. She said Latifa wanted to become a nurse and raise a family.

“Have that life of getting married and having the happiness and the joy,” she said

Brown said her sister was trying to find that happiness with Bell.

“I knew something was wrong,” she said.

She said the two dated for about 11 years, but the physical and mental abuse only got worse.

“The moment he put her hands on her for the first time with a belt, I knew right then,” she explained.

Brown said her home was a haven for her sister to get away when things got really bad.

“Like always she would only stay a day [or] two days and then she left,” she said. “She’d tell us too, ‘Oh he bought me flowers,’ or you know, ‘he said he was sorry.’”

Brown said no matter what she’d try to say, Latifa always went back.

“I think Latifa was one of those women out there who believed that you can change them, or you believe that if you wait around long enough that they’ll change themselves, that they’ll get help,” she said.

But things never changed until the police told her it was too late.

“I said, ‘No, you’re lying,’” she said. “‘I just spoke to her,’ and they were like, ‘No, we’re sorry,’ and I was like, ‘No.”

Brown encourages anyone in a similar situation to find help.

“Your life matters to people who love you [and] for those you love,” she said.” “You deserve so much more than that. You’re worthy of greatness. Latifa’s life, she was worthy of greatness.”

The Brown family is raising money through a GoFundMe to fight for custody of Latifa’s 1-year-old son whom she had with Bell.

The baby is currently staying with Bell’s family.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Father Tells St. Paul Police He Shot Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Broke In, Threatened Her

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning, just hours after another fatal shooting in the capital city. The St. Paul Police Department says the most recent homicide happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue, in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Police were called to the apartment on a report that a man was shot trying to break in. Outside, officers spoke with the shooter. The 56-year-old man said that his daughter’s boyfriend broke kicked in his front door, threatened his daughter, and he shot him....
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Antoine Suggs, Accused In Quadruple Murder, Extradited To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota. Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week. He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III (credit:...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Shot In The Head In Minneapolis Dies From His Injuries, MPD Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a driver who was shot in the head Monday by someone in another moving vehicle has died from his injuries. The shooting happened at about 5:26 p.m. near Franklin Avenue East and 4th Avenue South. Police say the victim crashed his vehicle into an apartment building a block away just seconds after he was shot. He passed away Tuesday at an area hospital. He was identified as Michael Bell-McCalister, a 23-year-old from Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) Police say he is the city’s 17th homicide victim of 2022. No arrests have been made yet in this case, and anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. This shooting occurred just 10 minutes after another man was fatally shot in the head inside an apartment building about a half mile away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Twin Cities#The Sister#Wcco#Cbs Rrb
CBS Minnesota

Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike

Originally published April 3. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy