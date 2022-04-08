Vegas Golden Knights To Auction "My Favorite Things" Baskets

Hirose, 25, has logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. The left winger has also suited up in 52 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 31 assists (1st) and 45 points (2nd). Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 100 points (24-76-100) and 28 penalty minutes in 116 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and logged seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO