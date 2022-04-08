ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights To Auction "My Favorite Things" Baskets

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVEGAS (April 8, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 8, the team will auction off "My Favorite Things" baskets. The auction is officially live beginning at 1pm PT on Saturday, April 9 and will run through the 10-minute mark of the third period of the game on...

NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 6, Kings 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's win Sunday night against Los Angeles. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday night:. 1. Kirill keeps converting. Kirill Kaprizov is unconscious right now, as he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS YOU CAN'

He's chipped in another 16 in 76 post-season skates. But that doesn't mean that every tally isn't still exciting - and exhilarating. As coaches and pundits will often remind us, scoring is the hardest thing to do in the NHL, and every time Toffoli lights the lamp he makes sure to enjoy each and every one.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a fourth-straight loss

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing to look for the playoff form that has led them to two-straight Stanley Cups. While Friday was a step in the right direction, it marked the fourth-consecutive loss for Tampa Bay, something the team has not done since February of 2020.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Whirlwind Year

There's been a lot of ice time and puck bounces and milestone decisions/markers in Matty Beniers' last 12 months, which included turning just 19 years old in November. His latest hockey destination, Seattle and the NHL, figures to be an adjustment and challenge of the highest order but the Kraken's newest player has shown himself to be a fast learner.
NHL
NHL

Jets lose to Avalanche in OT, get point to gain ground in wild card race

WINNIPEG -- Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 2:42 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 5-4 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday. It was the fourth straight loss for Winnipeg, which trails the idle Dallas Stars by seven points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

Kings blow three-goal lead to Wild, lose third straight

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild scored six unanswered goals to rally for a 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 42nd goal, Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for Minnesota (44-21-6), which had lost two straight and moved into a tie with the St. Louis Blues for second in the Central Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

5 things to know about Owen Power

Defenseman grew up attending Sabres games in Buffalo. Owen Power is officially a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres signed Power to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, less than 24 hours after his sophomore season ended with the University of Michigan. Here are five things to know about...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings eliminated, miss playoffs for sixth consecutive season

Calder Trophy candidates Seider, Raymond, prospect pool, provide bright future. The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season. Detroit (28-34-10), eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday, hasn't made the playoffs since 2015-16, the end of their 25-season streak.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from blanking Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in third place in the Atlantic Division after a resounding 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. After losing four consecutive games for the first time since February of 2020, a big win was a much-needed relief for Tampa Bay, whose magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason is down to two.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Stars defeat Blackhawks, gain ground in wild card race

CHICAGO -- Jason Robertson scored two goals, and the Dallas Stars gained ground in the Western Conference wild card race with a 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski each...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Michael Neidorff

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues released the following statement on the passing of Centene Corporation CEO Michael Neidorff:. The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre join our entire region in paying tribute to the memory of Michael Neidorff, whose impact on our community and its people was extraordinary and will never be forgotten.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Red Wings assign Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids

Hirose, 25, has logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. The left winger has also suited up in 52 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 31 assists (1st) and 45 points (2nd). Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 100 points (24-76-100) and 28 penalty minutes in 116 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and logged seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Rookie Watch: Boldy, Vejmelka among best in Central Division

Forward immediate fit with Wild, goalie bright spot for Coyotes. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the...
NHL
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Mahovlich recalls 500th NHL goal

Third of eight-part series looks back at Hall of Fame forward finishing career with Canadiens. An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the third part of the series, Class of 1981 Hockey Hall of Famer Frank Mahovlich, who won the Stanley Cup six times with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, discusses his 500th NHL goal.
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres blanked on the road against Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to slow down the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 loss Sunday evening at Amalie Arena. Craig Anderson made 23 saves for the Sabres. Corey Perry, Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Ross Colton all scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots to earn his 43rd career shutout, putting him in a tie with Gump Worsley for 38th all-time.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

TAMPA - Owen Power took the ice for the first time as a member of the Sabres inside Amalie Arena on Sunday morning, though he will have more time get acclimated before joining the lineup. Power, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, is expected to make his NHL...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Flyers Sign Forward Bobby Brink to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Bobby Brink, the club's second-round pick (34th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year entry-level contract which will begin this season (2021-22), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. "We're very excited to have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

