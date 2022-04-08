ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Commissioners say pandemic is slowing bridge work

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge work. The Sussex County Commissioners are asking for three extensions to the 2019 Local Bridge Fund Program on behalf of four local bridges now under repair or being replaced. Two of the bridges – X-54 and X-48 – are located in Wantage Township, bridge L-04...

NBC News

Nearly 200 diners at N.J. restaurant trapped by floodwaters in storm

A Thursday night dinner at an upscale Italian restaurant in Hawthorne, New Jersey, turned into a rescue mission when fast-moving floodwaters trapped patrons inside. Nearly 200 people were at Bottagra Restaurant when the Passaic River began to overflow during an evening storm that slammed the tri-state area with more than 3 inches of rain within 24 hours.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
News 12

New Jersey dries out from major flooding around the state

Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
LODI, NJ
