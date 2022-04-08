Commissioners say pandemic is slowing bridge work

“Back the Blue,” but talk is cheap at the Cass County Commission. It isn’t Nancy Pelosi or A.O.C. or some other liberal far-out politician that is threatening to “defund the police.” but right here in Cass, our commission. At a time of increasing revenues and grants from federal and State government for public safety, and growing tax revenues, our Cass County Commission is pressing our public safety officers and other employees to give up their pensions. The reason is a $10 million deficit and projections of increasing — not shrinking — deficits in the Cass County employees’ pension fund. These are pensions that have been gained through mutual collective bargaining, as both sides agreed to the amount and duration of the pensions.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO