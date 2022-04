The city of Lorain is looking for ways to keep a promise made to residents in a historic housing project by a since departed municipal high-ranking city official. Max Upton, the former head of the city’s Building, Housing and Planning Department, promised roofs and gutters would be replaced to units in Fulton Homes, a historically Black housing development, according to Vanessa Jones, a community organizer in Fulton Homes.

LORAIN, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO