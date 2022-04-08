ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle-Minnesota Runs

Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Mariners first. Adam Frazier grounds out to shallow right field to Miguel...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beaumont Enterprise

L.A. Dodgers-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow right field, Freddie Freeman to Tony Gonsolin. Kris Bryant singles to shallow center field. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow center field. Kris Bryant to second. C.J. Cron flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Ryan McMahon singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Brendan Rodgers to third. Kris Bryant scores. Connor Joe grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.
MLB
Reuters

Twins blast six home runs in rout of Mariners

Gary Sanchez hit a first-inning grand slam, Byron Buxton homered twice and the Minnesota Twins belted six home runs en route to a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco also homered for Minnesota, which won for the first...
SEATTLE, WA
Beaumont Enterprise

Cincinnati-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Matt Olson singles to center field. Austin Riley singles to right field. Matt Olson to second. Marcell Ozuna doubles to third base. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Senzel. Austin Riley scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging.
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels second. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Niko Goodrum. Jose Rojas lines out to shallow right field to Niko Goodrum. Max Stassi strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0. Angels eighth....
MLB
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon sitting for Minnesota on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gordon will move to the bench on Sunday with Gary Sanchez entering the starting lineup and Ryan Jeffers moving into the designated hitter role. Sanchez will bat seventh versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Beaumont Enterprise

San Diego-Arizona Runs

Padres second. Jake Cronenworth reaches on error. Fielding error by Ketel Marte. Luke Voit walks. Jake Cronenworth to second. Wil Myers walks. Luke Voit to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Jurickson Profar homers to left field. Wil Myers scores. Luke Voit scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jorge Alfaro homers to center field. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Trent Grisham singles to shallow center field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Austin Nola lines out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep left field to David Peralta.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Beaumont Enterprise

Oakland-Philadelphia Runs

Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp flies out to deep left field to Nick Castellanos. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to shallow left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Stephen Piscotty lines out to center field to Matt Vierling. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Soto flies out to shallow left field to Jeff McNeil. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Josh Bell singles to deep right field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Boston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers to second. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep left field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rafael Devers scores. Bobby Dalbec hit by pitch. Christian Arroyo out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Xander Bogaerts scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Luis Robert singles to center field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Luis Robert to third. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez out on a sacrifice fly to Robbie Grossman. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams sitting for San Diego Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not include C.J. Abrams in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams will sit out Sunday's game while Ha-Seong Kim starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Abrams is projected to make 374 more plate appearances this season, with 8 home runs, 37...
SAN DIEGO, CA

