Best Radio Flyer tricycle

This incredible Mopar muscle car is a modern beast. The Chrysler 300 is an American luxury muscle car legend because of its status for being the first car to ever achieve 300 horsepower in the mid-1950s. Nowadays, this car is regarded as the top of the line in Chrysler innovation and design because of the brand's automotive recognition in the American performance car market. The latest generation is one of the sharpest-looking cars ever made, and it's still continuing the legacy of high horsepower V8 engines. Along with the Chrysler 300, all Mopar fans know the name SRT exceptionally well, especially when discussing more popular production models. Some also may remember the Chrysler 300 SRT, which sports the 392 ci V8 engine from the Scatpack and SRT 392 vehicles. These cars are pretty insane, but how do they transfer that power on the drag strip?

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO