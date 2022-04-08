PHOTOS: Local preschool raises money with 1st annual mini Grand Prix

As the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach kicked off today, enthusiastic parents lined up across town—braving the heat along the sidelines of Lakewood Village Community Church Nursery School—to cheer on their little ones as they raced around in tricycles for the school’s first annual mini Grand Prix.

As part of a creative fundraising effort, the school turned its outdoor playground into a mini racetrack, fully equipped with a water-fueling station and a Gatorade pitstop at the finish line. Checkered flags and orange traffic cones were set out along with numbered tricycles that corresponded with the racing bib that each preschooler wore.

“The kids are just so excited,” said Director Sue Dickson ahead of the race Wednesday.

One parent said her son, Alex, learned how to ride a bike to prepare for the race. “We’ve been practicing all week, and he was very excited to participate,” she said.

Dickson, who started out as a teacher at Lakewood Village 23 years ago, said she was blown away by the support the fundraiser received.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the school to temporarily close its doors in March 2020, and by the time it opened back up a few months later, its finances had taken a toll. In an effort to raise money for new playground equipment and better school supplies, the teachers laid out their plan for the race.

Each of the 115 kids had family members and friends serve as race sponsors, with the donations going to the school.

As of Friday, the school had raised over $14,000. “The support has just been overwhelming,” said Dickson.

The money raised will also fund an end-of-the-year performance by the Jelly of the Month Club, a popular children’s band.

“We are just one big family here,” said Dickson. “To watch the kids come out and have fun is the best part.”

