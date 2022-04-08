ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

By Jennifer Shutt
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkLVo_0f3vy07c00

A view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Jan. 26, 2022. (Architect of the Capitol/ U.S. Government Works )

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy.

Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate was unable to begin floor debate due to a dispute about whether Republicans should be able to offer amendments, including one on Title 42.

The Trump-era program, run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allows federal officials to turn migrants away at the border, including people seeking asylum, on public health grounds.

The Biden administration announced last week that it would end the program on May 23, a decision that frustrated many in the GOP and even some moderate Democrats.

Several Senate Democrats are backing legislation that would bar Title 42 from being lifted until at least 60 days after an end to the declaration of a public health emergency — including Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, Jon Tester of Montana and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, as first reported by Axios.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said this week the only way Republicans will agree to officially begin debate on the coronavirus aid bill is if Democratic leaders agree to debate several amendments, including one on Title 42.

Democrats say he’s playing politics with public health.

“We have an agreement on getting this package done, not on doing a bunch of sidebar issues,” Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said this week.

Senate leaders often agree to forgo amendment debate on major bills or those painstakingly negotiated to avoid making changes that could jeopardize the entire process.

An amendment vote to keep Title 42 in place wouldn’t be a particularly thorny issue for Senate Democratic leaders if they were confident they could vote down the measure in the evenly divided Senate. But several moderate Democrats in the Senate have said they would likely support such a proposal.

Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt said this week that the CDC announcement of a sunset date for Title 42 “just as we were about to move forward on this $10 billion was not helpful.”

“You’d assume somebody at the Biden White House would realize this would be a timing problem, if this came out just as we were getting ready to vote on this,” Blunt said.

Blunt, the top Republican on the panel that funds the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said if negotiators can’t reach an agreement on the path forward, the United States might have an issue quickly acquiring therapeutics.

“We don’t have any particular ability to say, ‘We know we’re 10th on the list. We want to be first on the list.’ So that would be the most immediate thing,” Blunt said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re totally out of therapeutics.”

One of the easiest ways out of the stalemate, he said, would be for the CDC to announce it plans to continue Title 42.

Another deadlock

This is the second time Congress had deadlocked on COVID-19 aid since the Biden administration originally asked Congress for $22 billion in funding for domestic and global COVID-19 efforts.

Democratic and Republican negotiators settled on $15.6 billion in domestic and global funding last month, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to remove that provision from a much larger government funding package after several moderate Democrats objected to how it would have been paid for.

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer later began talks on a fresh bill, reaching a tentative agreement last week and formally announcing the bill on Monday.

By Tuesday afternoon, McConnell had drawn a line in the sand on amendments and the process had come to a halt again.

With Congress gone for two weeks it’s unlikely that lawmakers will make any progress towards a deal until the last week of April, when they’re scheduled to return to Washington, D.C.

That will cause more headaches for federal officials as funding for several programs runs low.

“We are very concerned about the failure of Congress to continue to fund our COVID response,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

The lack of new funding, Psaki said, has caused the federal government to stop accepting new claims for a program that provided funding for health care facilities and pharmacies that test and treat the uninsured for COVID-19.

It has led to a drop-off in the number of monoclonal antibodies the federal government sends to the states. And the stalemate over new funding means that by the end of June, the country’s “testing capacity will be at risk of collapsing.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Boebert kicks off GOP assembly where Tina Peters tells crowd ‘they’re coming after you’

After opening the Mesa County Republican Assembly in Grand Junction with a prayer, a singing of the national anthem, and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, county GOP chairman Kevin McCarney invited his “adopted daughter” Rep. Lauren Boebert to the stage. “One of the things I’m most proud of is being one of 147 who […] The post Boebert kicks off GOP assembly where Tina Peters tells crowd ‘they’re coming after you’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

5 questions about COVID-19 funding that’s stuck in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Congress remains undecided over how exactly to provide billions more to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as a new variant spreads throughout states and public health officials caution the virus doesn’t show signs of fading away. Negotiators were close to an agreement for about $10 billion in federal spending, but as of Friday, several […] The post 5 questions about COVID-19 funding that’s stuck in D.C. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'No amendment, no COVID funding': Republicans stand firm on stopping $10billion bill until there is a vote on Title 42 after the White House accused the GOP of causing a 'step backward' in the pandemic

Republicans doubled down on their demand to hold a vote on an amendment that would keep the Title 42 border restrictions in place as part of $10 billion covid funding bill that President Joe Biden wants passed. 'No amendments, no bill,' GOP Senator Mitt Romney, the lead negotiator for Republicans,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Maggie Hassan
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Covid#Capitol Hill#The U S Senate#Trump#Gop#Axios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

1K+
Followers
849
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy