Richmond, VA

Youngkin signs bill regulating explicit content in schools

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A bill that will require Virginia schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books or other...

www.cbs19news.com

The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Education
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Bills #Ap #Republican #The General Assembly
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Education
Education
Politics
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE

