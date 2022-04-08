Student Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Teacher Over Grades
A 16-year-old high school student in Las Vegas was arrested on charges that included attempted murder and sexual assault following the alleged...www.newsweek.com
this teacher needs to sue the district! sue the parents! they know who these bad kids are the parents knw they raised animals. sue all of them.. the teacher could of lost her life .
Personally, I'm not a fan of any school in this country. I've been to a few and the students aren't worth the time, effort and money. The students that are in the least bit of a problem should get a single warning and after that expelled, permanently.
I can see why he wasn't an A student. Apparently, he wasn't attending school to learn anything, but expected to get good grades. Please charge him as an adult and make sure his cellmate is big bubble and let's see him manhandle Bubble or any other Man in prison for that matter.
