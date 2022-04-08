Student Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Teacher Over Grades

An 83-year-old transgender woman who spent decades behind bars for the murders of two women---has been charged this week with killing and dismembering a third. Harvey Marcelin was accused of dumping a woman's body in a garbage bag on a Brooklyn street last week. The body was missing a head, arms and legs. Law enforcement says Marcelin was captured on surveillance video sitting on top of a human leg while riding around in a motorized scooter. A passerby then spotted the bag on his way to a friend's house and decided to open it up when it was still there on his way home. He then called 911.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO