California State

'Strong Evidence' of Systemic Bias in California Pollution Exposure: Study

By Meghan Roos
 2 days ago
The study "suggests California's environmental regulations as a whole preferentially protect white, non-Hispanic people" from air pollution...

Comments / 36

4th Generation S.F.
2d ago

Its more a difference in socioeconomic status not a race issue. In SF the cheapest rents are steeped in hazardous material - bay view, hunters point etc.

Reply(7)
11
Kelly Clevenger
2d ago

I'm sure it has nothing to do with the areas they live in. Like big cities where most liberals live and work.

Reply
26
Diana Jones
1d ago

This was a very foolish study ! California , because of our governors miss management , has had annual devastating fires. The smoke doesn’t care about your economic status or your cultural ethnicity, it blows and settles wherever the wind takes it. Just another huge waste of funds trying to study something that we have absolutely no control over. Also because of the coastal winds big cities smog blows into the valley and settles here. Just study the coastal range and the Cascades, you will find that those of us in the valley get stuck with everyone’s pollution annually, and thanks to our governor(who doesn’t take the geography into account) We pay high fines for big cities pollution !!

Reply
9
