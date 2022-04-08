ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Jr. Accused of 'Treason' After Pre-Jan. 6 Texts to Meadows Revealed

By Jake Thomas
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We have multiple paths We control them all," Trump's oldest son told then-White House Chief of Staff, describing plans to keep the president in...

Comments / 1160

NO EVIDENCE NO FACT
2d ago

what pathetic irony that the current Republicans claim that the Democratic party is the one that's going to put our democracy at risk.

Reply(96)
411
Ultimate One ⚓
2d ago

Like farther like son! Treason runs high in the Trump Crime Family! Like I said in another comment, just wait there's more evidence to come, and you won't be disappointed!!!

Reply(51)
300
JustBes
2d ago

This was a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. How are they still allowed to walk around as free men?

Reply(94)
347
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shamed for tweet about paedophiles following Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

Donald Trump Jr sparked a swift backlash on social media after claiming Democrats were trying to “secure the paedophile vote” during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.Republican senators were accused of repeatedly trying to “smear” Ms Jackson for being soft on child sexual abuse imagery cases during her time on lower courts this week.In the face of the ongoing attacks, Ms Jackson has passionately defended her record, and said it was Congress’s job to set sentencing guidelines.On Thursday, Mr Trump Jr tweeted: “Democrats really doing their best to secure the pedophile vote for future elections this week.”“Just when you thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

