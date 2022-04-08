Trump Jr. Accused of 'Treason' After Pre-Jan. 6 Texts to Meadows Revealed
"We have multiple paths We control them all," Trump's oldest son told then-White House Chief of Staff, describing plans to keep the president in...www.newsweek.com
"We have multiple paths We control them all," Trump's oldest son told then-White House Chief of Staff, describing plans to keep the president in...www.newsweek.com
what pathetic irony that the current Republicans claim that the Democratic party is the one that's going to put our democracy at risk.
Like farther like son! Treason runs high in the Trump Crime Family! Like I said in another comment, just wait there's more evidence to come, and you won't be disappointed!!!
This was a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. How are they still allowed to walk around as free men?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1160