KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Flash Flood Warning has been downgraded to a Flash Flood Watch, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. A Flash Flood Warning was originally set to expire at 12:45 p.m. but was later extended to 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Honolulu. It was downgraded to a watch at 2:30 p.m., and is set to remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, HiEMA said.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 21 DAYS AGO