ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Best Radio Flyer tricycle

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KRON4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before your child has the balance to ride a standard bike, a tricycle introduces them to the fun of pedaling and the thrill of going faster than their legs can take them. If the name Radio Flyer sounds familiar, that’s because...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Dog bicycle trailers vs. dog bicycle carriers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Comparing dog bicycle trailers and dog bicycle carriers. Dogs love to get out and enjoy the day just as much as humans do. If you are going for a bike ride and your dog doesn’t have the energy to run, you don’t need to leave them at home. Instead, equip your bike with a trailer or carrier.
PETS
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Still Skeptical About E-Bikes? Yamaha's New Electric Bicycles May Change Your Mind

There are a common few reactions electric bike riders get when they're taking a ride: disdain and outright anger from the traditional cyclists who are struggling their way up hills as you breeze past; quizzical looks from car passengers who see you keeping pace with them in traffic; and joy from fellow e-bike riders, who will stop to wax eloquent about their chosen model, ask questions about yours, and commiserate in the benefits of slapping a motor on a bicycle.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Flyer#Tricycle#Pedal#Design#Vehicles#Bestreviews
Parade

The 12 Best Electric Bikes for When You’re Looking to Make Your Commute Less Sweaty (Or Just Want to Give Your Legs a Break)

I love going for a long bike ride, especially when I’m in a bike-friendly area with lots of scenic routes and bike lanes for safer traveling. But sometimes, I underestimate how tiring the ride will be and find myself struggling as I near my destination. At times like these, an electric bike can provide the surge of energy I need to make it through the final stretch.
BICYCLES
Motorious

Chrysler 300 SRT Is Your Worst Nightmare

This incredible Mopar muscle car is a modern beast. The Chrysler 300 is an American luxury muscle car legend because of its status for being the first car to ever achieve 300 horsepower in the mid-1950s. Nowadays, this car is regarded as the top of the line in Chrysler innovation and design because of the brand's automotive recognition in the American performance car market. The latest generation is one of the sharpest-looking cars ever made, and it's still continuing the legacy of high horsepower V8 engines. Along with the Chrysler 300, all Mopar fans know the name SRT exceptionally well, especially when discussing more popular production models. Some also may remember the Chrysler 300 SRT, which sports the 392 ci V8 engine from the Scatpack and SRT 392 vehicles. These cars are pretty insane, but how do they transfer that power on the drag strip?
CARS
Motorious

1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is An American Notchback Legend

Performance, style, and rarity, did somebody say T/A?. Notchback sports cars were all the rage in the 1980s because of the immense power and performance technology which became unanimous with style. Typically you could find the rear design on mid-engine sports cars, but this soon became very popular with GM pony cars like the GNX and Cutlass. However, one vehicle tried its hand at this look from one of the best eras in automotive history. That was the third generation Firebird Trans Am, regarded as a significant innovative moment in the car's history. Unfortunately, these vehicles were scarce in their day, with just 718 of them having ever been produced. Despite the low production numbers, you now have the opportunity to own one of these infrequent vehicles soon.
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Harley-Davidson Launches Sportster S Wild One Accessories Line

Harley-Davidson completely overhauled the Sportster platform when it introduced the Sportster S in July, 2021. To increase performance and lower emissions, the Motor Company’s oldest production model earned a liquid-cooled 1250 Revolution Max V-twin. The brand wedged that lively lump into a multi-piece trellis frame as a load-bearing member and finished it off with flat track-inspired styling.
CARS
RideApart

Super73 Introduces C1X Concept, Its First-Ever Electric Motorcycle

Super73 is best known in the e-bike space, which exists somewhere between traditional pedaled bicycles and full-on motorbikes. On March 15, 2022, Super73 introduced its new C1X electric concept--which is the Southern California e-bike specialist’s first crack at a proper motorcycle. To reiterate, it is still only a concept at this stage, so we only have a selection of details (and a lot of photos) to peruse. With that in mind, let’s dive right in.
CARS
KRON4

Best pink bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pink bed sheets are a bright, fun way of adding a little personality to your bedroom. There are several shades to choose from and various materials that affect the looks just as much as the feel of the sheets. Sheet sets don’t include everything — you’ll still need to decide on a comforter or duvet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KRON4

Best twin comforter set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing better for a good night’s sleep than having soft sheets, a warm comforter and matching pillow shams, but it can be quite expensive if you buy all those items separately. To save money, opt for a comforter set instead.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

U.S. News Ranks the Chevy Corvette the Best Luxury Sports Car for 2022

With a score of 9.1 out of 10, the Chevy Corvette is U.S. News’ best luxury sports car for 2022. The two-seater beat 13 other models to clinch the top spot. That said, winning is no easy feat in a category of vehicles with excellent aesthetics, exceptional performance, and luxurious interiors. Below is a breakdown of the features that catapulted the 2022 Corvette to the top.
CARS
KRON4

Best kids tunnel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though there are countless aisles of toys for every age, it can be challenging to find the perfect item for babies, toddlers or young kids that is both exciting and beneficial. However, one toy that checks all the boxes is a play tunnel. No kid can resist crawling through the tunnel, wondering what’s on the other side. And as a bonus, all that crawling is certain to burn your child’s excessive energy.
KIDS
topgear.com

Check out these SEVEN Easter Jeep Safari concept cars

Last year Jeep showed off the Magneto in Moab. It was essentially a Wrangler that had been retrofitted with an electric powertrain, and now there’s a version 2.0. It follows the same theme as the original concept, but this year Jeep has upped the power from 281bhp to a mighty 616bhp. There’s also more than triple the torque (850lb ft) and Jeep reckons it’ll do 0-60mph in less than 3.0 seconds.
CARS
KRON4

Best Yaktrax

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re enjoying a snowy hike in the mountains or simply walking to and from work in icy conditions, you’re going to need a pair of Yaktrax to prevent you from slipping. These innovative accessories use steel cleats attached to a rubber webbing that wraps around the outside of your boots. They offer a level of stability that regular shoes cannot.
APPAREL
KRON4

Best anti-fatigue mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With all the talk these days about how bad sitting is for your health, many people are choosing to opt for standing desks. While this can be a smart idea, it is important to consider leg and foot health. Standing...
AMAZON
KRON4

Best waterproof spray

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to protect your camping gear, outdoor wear, patio furniture, shoes or nearly anything else from the rain, waterproof sprays are excellent. They’re easy to apply, dry quickly and, in most cases, offer long-lasting protection. Before purchasing...
AMAZON
KRON4

Best flash drive

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. File management is more accessible than ever today, and flash drives remain one of the most common tools for transferring files. However, there are more factors to flash drives than most buyers realize. Choosing one that suits your needs can significantly impact how quickly you can move files from one device to the next.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy