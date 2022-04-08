Best Radio Flyer tricycle

Performance, style, and rarity, did somebody say T/A?. Notchback sports cars were all the rage in the 1980s because of the immense power and performance technology which became unanimous with style. Typically you could find the rear design on mid-engine sports cars, but this soon became very popular with GM pony cars like the GNX and Cutlass. However, one vehicle tried its hand at this look from one of the best eras in automotive history. That was the third generation Firebird Trans Am, regarded as a significant innovative moment in the car's history. Unfortunately, these vehicles were scarce in their day, with just 718 of them having ever been produced. Despite the low production numbers, you now have the opportunity to own one of these infrequent vehicles soon.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO