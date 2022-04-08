ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Slams "Low-Life," "Never Trumper" Attorney for Unjust Prosecution

By Patricia McKnight
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president called Mark Pomerantz "a low-life attorney" for his part in the criminal investigation of the Trump Organization's alleged tax...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 404

Nexus MDLXXXII
2d ago

I am proud to be I never Trumper. I was never Trumper since 1998 when he announced he was going to run for president in the Democratic primaries of 2000

Reply(30)
172
Jay sneeze
1d ago

This from a man who tried to extort information against a political opponent from a foreign country. But the cult won’t see the irony.

Reply(27)
141
Jody Sheridan
2d ago

tfg hasn't figured out that his lies don't work as well in America than Putin's do in Russia. He needs to go spend time with his Eastern buddy, he might enjoy Steven Segal.

Reply
98
Related
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Low Life#The Trump Organization#The New York Times#Country#Nation#Paul Weiss#Wharton Garrison
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Trump identifies what he considers the key detail about Jan. 6

It’s been a while since Donald Trump talked to an independent news organization about the Jan. 6 attack, so the former president’s Washington Post interview yesterday stood out — in part because it was unusual, and in part because the Republican covered a surprising amount of ground.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
871K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy