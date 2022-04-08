Trump Slams "Low-Life," "Never Trumper" Attorney for Unjust Prosecution
The former president called Mark Pomerantz "a low-life attorney" for his part in the criminal investigation of the Trump Organization's alleged tax...www.newsweek.com
The former president called Mark Pomerantz "a low-life attorney" for his part in the criminal investigation of the Trump Organization's alleged tax...www.newsweek.com
I am proud to be I never Trumper. I was never Trumper since 1998 when he announced he was going to run for president in the Democratic primaries of 2000
This from a man who tried to extort information against a political opponent from a foreign country. But the cult won’t see the irony.
tfg hasn't figured out that his lies don't work as well in America than Putin's do in Russia. He needs to go spend time with his Eastern buddy, he might enjoy Steven Segal.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 404