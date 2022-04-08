Trump Slams "Low-Life," "Never Trumper" Attorney for Unjust Prosecution

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO