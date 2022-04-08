ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, OK

Man’s body found after truck swept off flooded bridge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SMITHVILLE, Okla. (AP) — The body of a man who had been missing since last week when his truck was swept off a flooded bridge in southeast Oklahoma has been found, according to authorities.

Ronnie Toon’s body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Thursday along the banks of Panther Creek near Smithville, where he lived.

The 29-year-old Toon had been trying to cross the bridge over the Mountain Fork River in the early morning hours of April 1 when his truck was swept away, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

His vehicle was found around 1:30 p.m. on April 1, but law enforcement officials along with area firefighters and family members spent the next six days looking for Toon.

In a Facebook post, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy extended his deepest condolences to Toon’s family and friends.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Man wanted after Bay Area child's body found in home

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A manhunt was under way Saturday for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a central California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl. The body was discovered at a home in Merced on Friday, several...
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccurtain, OK
City
Smithville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13News Now

Body found in water off Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about water safety tips offered by the Coast Guard. Authorities believe a body found in the water off of Virginia's Eastern Shore is that of a missing boater. Virginia Marine Police say Nathan Jenkins had been...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
13 WHAM

Steuben County man's body found in river

Steuben County, N.Y. — A Savona man was found deceased after apparently falling into the Cohocton River. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, at the request of New York State Police, used their airboat and searched the shoreline on the morning of March 12. On March...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Woman confesses after body of homeless man found buried in Ladson

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman responsible for killing a man and burying his body in Ladson has confessed to committing the crime, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Duane Lewis walked News 2’s Raymond Owens through what has happened since the body of Jonathan Michael Jones was first discovered by Berkeley […]
LADSON, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy