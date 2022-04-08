ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MT

Prescribed burns in Bitterroot National Forest start after weather delay

By Connor McCauley
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENSVILLE, Mont. — U.S. Forest Service crews conducted prescribed burns in the Bass Creek Area of the Bitterroot National Forest Friday. It was a burn almost a decade in the making. “It’s part of a project that was done about eight years ago where we did a lot...

