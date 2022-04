NEW BRITAIN – The Polonia Business Association has designated Broad Street in New Britain as Little Ukraine and created a Little Ukraine logo to go with it. “A lot of Ukrainian residents work and shop in Little Poland because the foods are similar and a lot of Ukrainian people happen to speak Polish because the boarders switched in WWII, so Little Poland is popular with Ukrainians,” said Attorney Adrian Baron, president of the Polonia Business Association.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO