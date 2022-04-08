ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans; former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus.

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

