Greinke leads Royals in return to Kauffman Stadium

Before Thursday, Zack Greinke hadn’t pitched at Kauffman Stadium wearing a Royals uniform in 12 years.

The veteran made his anticipated return to Kansas City on Thursday in an Opening Day victory.

“It was a good crowd, lot of energy, the weather was nasty,” Greinke said. “Thought we played a great game defensively and pitched pretty good.”

The Royals earned a 3-1 victory over the Guardians on Thursday, notching their second-consecutive Opening Day victory.

Greinke put forth a solid effort to set the Royals up for victory. The 38-year-old righty made it 5.2 innings, chipping in a five-hit, one-run effort.

Greinke gave credit for his success to the defense playing behind him, noting a diving grab in the fourth inning made by Nicky Lopez as a big moment for the team.

“I thought that play was amazing,” Greinke said. “I was thinking the ball could easily pop out of his glove and be safe. I told him after, I thought it was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen.”

Lopez said he and his teammates are relishing in the opportunity to play behind Greinke in the field.

“To be able to watch Greinke go about his business and the way he handles himself on the mound and fields his position, I’ve never seen a pitcher field his position like that,” Lopez said. “It’s awesome to play behind him.”

While Greinke made an impact in his return, top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. stole the show, driving in the game-winning run in his MLB debut.

Greinke said it was great to experience the moment with the team.

“I kinda could see it coming a little bit with the way the game was going,” Greinke said. “His spot was coming up with a guy in scoring position, so it felt like it was gonna be a special day.”

Despite only going 5.2 innings, Greinke said he felt good when he left the game, but being early in the season, he was happy to hand the game over to the bullpen for the win.

“We got a good bullpen, and it was probably, I think, the right decision, whether I felt good or not good, and it ended up working out,” Greinke said. “Got an off day tomorrow, so everyone can recover and just try to win the game.”

The Royals will resume their series with the Guardians on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.