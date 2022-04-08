ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arp, TX

Arp football coach hangs up whistle after 19 years, 141 wins

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARP, Texas (News Release) - The longest-tenured and winningest coach in Arp Tigers history is riding off into the sunset. Dale Irwin, who has been a synonym with Arp, America has decided to retire as of June 30, 2022. The 53-year-old Irwin is making this decision at this time...

