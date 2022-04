Mainland High grad TJ Lockley needed less than a month to find his next college football destination. The 6-foot, 181-pound wide receiver, who entered the NCAA's transfer portal on March 22, committed to Jacksonville State on Tuesday. Lockley redshirted for the 2021 season, his first and only as a member of East Carolina's football program. ...

