LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are getting back together, the masks are coming off and the COVID numbers are going down. But as predicted, COVID is not going away. “Now is the time to get boosted,” Metro Public Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said as she warned of the pending arrival of a new, more contagious version of the omicron variant. “The booster vaccine works great against it. So if you’re not boosted yet, please make sure you do that soon.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 26 DAYS AGO