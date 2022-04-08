ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Beach Volleyball Defeats Two Top-5 Teams

By Jordyn Rolli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, Fla. – The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (22-5) went undefeated on the first day of the Unconquered Invitational. The Noles improved to 7-0 at home this season and 63-3 all-time after beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi, No. 5 LSU and No. 2 TCU. FSU 5, TAMUCC 0....

