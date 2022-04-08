ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Cheer Wins Big in National Championships

By Elyssa Sanders
ttu.edu
 4 days ago

The Co-Ed Cheer Squad earned second place at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships. Texas Tech University's Co-Ed Cheer Squad, part of the Spirit Program, took second place today (April 8) at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) & National Dance Alliance (NDA) Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in...

today.ttu.edu

