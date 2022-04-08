Best REL subwoofer

Enhance your audio when you add the Denon Home Subwoofer with HEOS. This sleek subwoofer easily pairs with any Denon Home speaker or soundbar thanks to the built-in HEOS, which allows simple wireless connections. Once connected, you can enjoy deeper bass for movies, music, shows, and games. What’s more, this 8″ subwoofer blends into your home with its compact, stylish design. However, the effect it has on your viewing and listening is unmissable. In fact, if you connect this gadget to a pair of Denon Home speakers, you’ll enjoy a true 5.1 surround sound experience. Meanwhile, within the HEOS app, you get controls for settings like a low-pass filter, volume, and phase. Then, this gadget automatically adjusts to configurations in its product line.

ELECTRONICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO