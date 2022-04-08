Best REL subwoofer

If you’re looking to pick up a 4K TV and spruce up the decor in your home at the same time, Woot is already discounting Samsung’s latest Frame TV. Now through the rest of today, Woot is discounting the TV in the 43-inch configuration to just $799.99 — a $200 discount and the first price drop we've seen on the 2022 model. If you weren’t already familiar with Samsung’s art-inspired QLED panels, they seek to imitate the look and feel of a piece of framed art, hence the name. The Frame TV is all about aesthetics and turning a large and otherwise unsightly appliance in your home into a tasteful piece of decor. Just like last year’s model, the new Frame measures just an inch thick, allowing it to seamlessly blend into just about any living space.

