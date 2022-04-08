Best REL subwoofer

The sole purpose of a 60 percent keyboard is to take the least amount of space on your desk. This allows for ease of positioning and portability and at the same time offers a distinct look, especially if you have a minimalistic setup. There are some obvious downsides when it comes to trimming down all of the important function keys. Getting used to the layout is a task in itself, let alone remembering secondary functions and macros. However, once you get past that, there is no looking back.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO