Electronics

Best REL subwoofer

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No home theater system is complete without a boomy subwoofer. REL is a trusted brand that offers a wide range of subwoofers. Still, it can be tricky to know what kind of subwoofer you might need, and REL offers a handful...

www.fox21news.com

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best headphones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people enjoy listening to music, but not everybody wants to blast it at full volume for the world to hear. That is where a good pair of headphones come in. Just pop them on your head and you’re free to listen in peace.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Are these the smallest noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the planet?

We’re no stranger to tiny wireless earbuds here at TechRadar, but burgeoning audio brand 1MORE claims to have produced the smallest in-ear cans on the planet. Called the ComfoBuds Mini, 1MORE’s latest noise-cancelling earbuds are supposedly smaller than your average glass marble at 17x13mm and weigh less than a sheet of A4 paper, at just 3.7g each.
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

Best Car Speakers For Bass (2022 Review)

Car speakers without punchy bass can leave a lot to be desired. You can always purchase subwoofers to increase the bass response in your car audio system, but depending on your vehicle, it may be difficult to find sufficient space to properly mount the best subwoofers. The best car speakers for bass can provide everything you need for an enhanced listening experience on the road.
MUSIC
Motor1.com

5 Best Portable DVD Players (2022 Review)

Going on a road trip or just looking for something to keep your kids occupied while you’re in the car? A portable DVD player can transform the cabin of your car from just a place to sit to a plush movie theater or gaming room. Although many modern cars come with screens pre-installed into the back of your car’s headrests or onto your dashboard, this isn’t always the case.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Denon Home Subwoofer with HEOS connects easily to any Denon Home speaker or soundbar

Enhance your audio when you add the Denon Home Subwoofer with HEOS. This sleek subwoofer easily pairs with any Denon Home speaker or soundbar thanks to the built-in HEOS, which allows simple wireless connections. Once connected, you can enjoy deeper bass for movies, music, shows, and games. What’s more, this 8″ subwoofer blends into your home with its compact, stylish design. However, the effect it has on your viewing and listening is unmissable. In fact, if you connect this gadget to a pair of Denon Home speakers, you’ll enjoy a true 5.1 surround sound experience. Meanwhile, within the HEOS app, you get controls for settings like a low-pass filter, volume, and phase. Then, this gadget automatically adjusts to configurations in its product line.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

3 TV deals you can’t miss, including a 70-inch for $550

Whether you’re planning to to make a small upgrade to your current display, or you want a cinematic experience in your living room, you’ll be able to find the perfect offer from the TV deals that are currently available across the various retailers. However, if you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Best Buy TV deals, which include discounts for TVs of all brands and models.
ELECTRONICS
Fox40

Best of the Internet

Here’s this weeks best videos on the internet. Too funny to pass up, so come on over and check it out.
TV & VIDEOS
KRQE News 13

Best hangers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Unless you’re a frat boy who thinks the back of his chair is the perfect place to hang his clothes, you probably keep your tops and bottoms on a hanger in your closet. If you are that frat boy … come on, man. Get it together.
SHOPPING
Santa Clarita Radio

BLX Buds Reviews [AU]: Is BLXBuds Earbuds Legit? Read Australia User Report

Music, enthusiasts assert, is the soul’s diet. However, listening to music over a loud audio system is not soothing. Some people prefer to listen to music through customized earbuds. The popularity of wireless earbuds has increased, and the market is teeming with many styles of earbuds. There are expensive and inexpensive buds; there are wired and wireless, and some are durable, while others are not. Earbuds are chosen because they can be used while traveling, exercising, walking, running or on the move. In the wireless earphone category, BLX Buds wireless earphones are currently rated as the best.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

WHOOSHI Portable Amplifier turns any wired audio device into wireless

Innovation starts when a problem arises, or sometimes, it begins when people want improvement. In this day and age, there are plenty of things in the world that can be enhanced, especially regarding technology. Audio devices abound, so it may be difficult to shop for them. But, if you need...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best 60 percent keyboards for 2022

The sole purpose of a 60 percent keyboard is to take the least amount of space on your desk. This allows for ease of positioning and portability and at the same time offers a distinct look, especially if you have a minimalistic setup. There are some obvious downsides when it comes to trimming down all of the important function keys. Getting used to the layout is a task in itself, let alone remembering secondary functions and macros. However, once you get past that, there is no looking back.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best 120Hz 4K monitors 2022

With new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X raising the stakes with 4K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K monitors have become high-demand accessories. Gamers lucky enough to secure their own unit of these still hard-to-find consoles and PC gamers with the right hardware are now hunting for the best 120Hz 4K monitor they can afford.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to Buy an AV Receiver in 2022

If you want true home theater sound in your living room, even the best soundbar isn't going to cut it. Soundbars are convenient, easy to set up and sound much better than your TV's built-in speakers, especially for shows and movies. But an AV receiver paired with a set of separate speakers takes sound quality to the next level, with immersive, powerful audio that trounces a soundbar, particularly if you listen to music as well.
ELECTRONICS

