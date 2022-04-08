China avoids blaming Putin for atrocities in Ukraine
As many world leaders condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese...www.cbsnews.com
Of course not. China places a pretty low value on human lives themselves. What’s a few thousand dead people if it helps achieve your goals?
Comments / 6