The Music Man: South Central senior dual-sport athlete had an epic day

GREENWICH — Anyone can relate to the situation Carson Music found himself facing last Saturday.

With his alarm blaring at 7 a.m., the South Central senior thought about how sore he was from a two-day crunch of practice for a track-and-field meet. The day was wet and cold on the first weekend of April, but he dragged himself out of bed for the 20-minute bus ride to Plymouth’s Big Red Memorial Invitational.

And the start of a long day wasn’t promising.

“I was already sore to begin with, and I started off bad in the high jump,” Carson said.

With the day barely under way, he tried to put his performance behind him by focusing on what was coming up, because he also plays baseball. The state-ranked Trojans were scheduled for a home doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. against Buckeye Central.

Poor field conditions delayed the baseball game by two hours to 1 p.m. Carson participated in three more events at the track meet, figuring the later start might let him get back to Greenwich in time to play the second game.

Taking fifth place in high jump and third in 100-meter dash, he then ran a leg on each of the winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays. South Central finished second overall at the invitational.

That was a not-bad finish to the first part of the day.

“Two people beat me who I knew I was better than last year (in high jump),” Carson admitted. “But I slowly got my confidence back as the day went on.”

As the team headed to the bus, he got a message from baseball head coach Mike Perry: The Trojans and Bucks were tied 2-2 in the 10th inning of the first game.

“I told him we were just starting to leave Plymouth, so I’d try to be there in time for the second game. I was thinking the first game would be over,” he said.

What happened next changed the trajectory of Carson Music’s day and cemented his name in South Central athletics in a way no one could have anticipated.

Late arrival

Before the game, Perry initially considered leaving Carson’s name off the lineup card. But the more he thought about it, the more the second-year coach figured he’d be safer keeping Carson on the card — just in case he got to the ballfield in time.

“Little did I know how important that decision was going to be," Perry noted.

When the bus returned, the game was in the top of the 11th inning. Carson had to scramble into one of the Trojans’ brand-new uniforms in time to start playing during the home half of the frame. Three batters later, he struck out on four pitches.

The game remained tied in the 13th and Carson then made what he felt was his big contribution of the day.

All-Ohioan Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central's leadoff hitter and starting pitcher, reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base. Casey Geissman singled on a line drive to left field, where Carson fielded the ball and let it fly. Catcher Kayden Hauler made the tag for the out at home plate, ending the inning and keeping the score tied.

“I knew they had to get a run in, but as soon as I saw their coach sending him home, I just had to steam it to Kayden. Luckily (the throw) wasn't over his head, because when I let go, I thought it might have been. In the moment, I felt like I had just shown up and did something important. It was pretty exciting. (Pitcher) Sam (Seidel) loved me for it, because I saved him on it,” Carson noted.

The game pushed on at the 2-2 stalemate through two more innings. In the top of the 16th, the Bucks scored on a two-out single to grab a 3-2 lead. Batting in the bottom of the 16th, the Trojans had two quick outs on seven pitches.

Then, consecutive base hits by Karl Ferber, Eric Sanders and Cole Wolfrum garnered another run, sending the game to the 17th inning. “Credit to our kids, because they never flinched,” Perry said.

Neither team scored for the next three innings, bringing up the 20th. High school games are seven innings. The Trojans and Bucks were just one inning shy of playing three games as just one — with a second game to go.

“Oh my gosh, it was exhausting — and I got there late,” Carson said, referring to the 10-plus innings both teams had played before he arrived. “Each team would get so excited when we’d get a runner on base or into scoring position, but it just would not end. But I love my teammates and the sport. I was excited to compete in extra innings with them, but we also wanted it to end.”

Slap hitter

As a standout sprinter in track, Carson plays to that strength in the batter’s box.

A ‘slap hitter’ with 16 bunt singles last season, “he's so fast,” Perry said. “Earlier in the game, he bunted and still made it to first despite their infield playing in.”

He uses his speed to his advantage: “I love to bunt just to get on base and try for stolen bases,” Carson said.

But his late arrival meant no pre-game batting practice, so he took some swings off a tee and gradually felt his swing get stronger and more compact.

In the bottom of the 20th, one out and nobody on base, Perry again gave Carson the bunt sign, hoping for a baserunner for next-batter Seidel, the Trojans’ leadoff hitter committed to NCAA Division I Bowling Green State University. But two quick strikes made a bunt try too risky if the ball rolled foul.

Then magic struck.

Carson squared up on a 1-2 fastball — and the ball jumped out to deep centerfield.

“It met the bat perfectly. I felt like I got every little piece of it,” he said.

Watching the ball and thinking ‘triple’ or, possibly, ‘inside-the-park home run’, he ran fast as the Bucks played shallow against the known bunter.

“I started sprinting, because I thought it was going to hit just before the fence,” Carson added.

But he was wrong.

At 6:05 p.m. — five hours, five minutes after first pitch — the game ended on his over-the-fence solo homer for the 4-3 win.

“He tattooed it,” Perry said. “He got all of that pitch. Our bunter crushed it to finally end it. Amazing.”

Just as amazing is how Carson did it: arriving in the 11th inning after placing in four track-and-field events, riding the bus home, changing uniforms, then hitting his first-ever home run — a walkoff, no less — to end one of the longest games in Ohio history.

By the numbers

Eight pitchers combined to throw 581 pitches in the game for the Bucks and Trojans. They allowed seven runs on 28 hits, with 41 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Buckeye Central left 23 runners on base, compared to 19 for South Central. Seven players had nine official at-bats. The Trojans made three errors and, impressively, the Bucks had no errors. Both Geissman and Hauler caught all 20 innings for each team.

“When Kayden was warming up our pitcher for the last five innings, he didn't even throw to second base to end the warm-up, to save his arm,” Perry said. “That was a senior captain who set the tone, and it meant a lot to everyone on the team.”

Perry also noted freshman Aaron Hauler had just one inning of varsity pitching prior to the third inning of this game. He threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings — beyond a regular complete-game shutout — with seven strikeouts and three walks.

“Boy, did he come up big,” Perry said. “He's one of those athletic, fearless kids who wants the ball.”

In the 15th inning, Perry and Buckeye Central head coach Chad Jensen joked about ending the game in a tie and moving on to the second game. Despite the 20 innings, the two teams agreed to start Game 2, knowing the game quite likely would not beat sunset.

The second game started at 6:40 p.m. and ended with South Central leading 7-3 in the bottom of the third inning.

“We did talk about not playing a second game,” Perry said. “But Chad brought some kids who he needed to get a look at, so we both got something out of playing again.

“The thing that is really disappointing is I feel bad for Buckeye's kids,” he added. “They have a great team full of well-coached, good kids. So while I’m proud of my team, I’m also proud of their kids, too.”

Carson’s senior year started in the fall with a 102-yard interception touchdown return to help the Trojans upset Western Reserve in a downpour. He later caught a long TD pass in a playoff loss at St. Paul and was an All-Ohio honorable mention wide receiver.

April 2 began at 7 a.m. with the chilly 12-mile bus ride to Plymouth and ended nearly 12 hours later with the first home run of Carson’s life.

“To hear our whole bench erupt and cheering, and to just see your whole team waiting for you as you round third is almost an indescribable feeling,” he said. “It adds excitement when you’re able to jog to home plate. It’s an ‘everyone is on your time’ kind of thing,” he said.

“Just like the interception touchdown in the fall, this is one to remember. Right away, you knew you were a part of something, a moment that will endure for a long, long time.”