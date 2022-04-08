ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Woman Shows Girls They Have A Place On Football Fields

By Sawyer Buccy
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhnDj_0f3vjjsx00

When you think about football you might not think about girls suiting up -- but a group of women in Green Country are playing just as well as the men! Powerful things can happen in life when you believe you are worthy of them.

"Tati stepped in and just owned the position," said Coach Tarrion Adams, Tulsa Threat Women's Football.

"A lot of these girls hit just as hard as the guys -- some of them hit harder than some guys that I know, and they are all fearless," said Coach Tarrion.

Tati Chatman is proof of the power of believing. She started playing football as a kid. First she did flag football and now she takes on tackle.

"I think I really felt like I had to prove something. I deserve to be out here. I am not fragile. I am ready to play," said 26-year-old, Tati Chatman. She said the boys never scared her -- not even when they got bigger and tougher on the field.

"I am a person -- not just a girl. I want to be here. I want to play. I want to get better and be just as good or better than you," said Chatman. Tati plays on an all-women's tackle team.

"Come out and watch us play and I am pretty sure you will be hooked," said Latoya Carey, Tulsa Threat Women's Football player.

Tati's mom, Sadiqa is a single mom. She taught her baby that her place, was any place. "I did my best to make it happen so whether it was fundraising or working extra jobs," said Sadiqa Lanear, Tati's Mom, "I fought to have her understand that self-confidence comes from within, it doesn't come from what other people think of you."

Tati took that lesson and literally ran with it. She doesn't only play football. She is also an engineer and graduated college with two majors.

I asked Tati if she thought her story was special -- she said no. She said she was just moving through life. Maybe that is what makes her so extraordinary -- she didn't get into football to break barriers in a predominantly male sport, or to lead the way for other women. She just loved playing and ended up changing the game for other women along the way.

"Your child deserves chances that you didn't have. The end result is you get to sit back and say, 'Wow, look at that girl!'" said Lanear.

Comments / 2

Related
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning makes unexpected visit on Friday

The college football world has been speculating for months where coveted five-star recruit Arch Manning will commit. Manning currently sits as the top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and has certainly garnered a ton of attention across the country from top football programs. It appears that Texas and Alabama remain the most likely landing spot for Manning going forward, with Georgia shortly behind in the recruiting battle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Football#These Girls#American Football#Green Country
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Delta Dental of Oklahoma to offer free mouth guards to young athletes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation has launched a statewide initiative to encourage young athletes to wear mouth guards while playing sports. The foundation will give away mouth guards to athletes under the age of 10 who participate in organized sports in Oklahoma. According to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Driven NFL Flag Football starts soon for Tulsa area youth

TULSA. Okla. — Former NFL player Donald Driver was back in Tulsa for the second year Saturday to host his youth football league, all in partnership with local first responders. Of all the places, you wouldn’t think ours would be the first to come to his mind. “Why...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa defense dominates in annual spring game

TULSA, Okla. — New defensive coordinator? Apparently, no problem. Tulsa held their annual spring game Saturday afternoon at H.A. Chapman Stadium, and Luke Olson's defense stole the show. The Golden Hurricane offense finding the end zone just one time on the day, albeit without the services of returning starting...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy