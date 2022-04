This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider. There's battery life and comfort, on top of the sheer quality of sound they produce. You can grab entry-level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models can stretch well into the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound that can compete with more expensive earbuds without breaking the bank. We know because we've tried them out: Even at their usual $170, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of the year. Amazon is running a Lightning Deal right now that drops the price to just $100, a discount of $70. These is a limited time discount, so you'll want to act quick if you are interested or you may miss out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO