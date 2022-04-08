Tied Wauwatosa alderman election decided by 1 provisional vote
WISN
2 days ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A tied election for Wauwatosa alderman was decided by a single vote. The Board of Canvassers met Friday to review the ballots cast and certify a winner. The race for the District 5 seat between incumbent Rob Gustafson and challenger Sean Lowe was tied at 702 votes after...
New York's electoral maps were thrown into chaos on Thursday after a judge on the state Supreme Court ordered Democrats to go back to the drawing board and work with the Republicans. The new maps were signed into law in February, as a consequence of the census - which every...
MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
In three weeks, Missourians will cast ballots in local elections. The races will include school boards, which have drawn new scrutiny amid debates over coronavirus and teaching about history and race. However, turnout rates are generally far lower for local elections than presidential ones. Are you voting next month? Tell us in the poll below.
A poll commissioned by Must Read Alaska over the weekend shows that Sarah Palin has both a chance of winning the race for Congress, but also has a high negative factor and could hand the race to the leading candidate supported by Alaska Democrats — Al Gross. With campaigns...
With primaries approaching in the coming months across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms leading to Election Day, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus...
BELHAVEN, Miss (WJTV)– Belhaven Heights is preparing a special election that will ultimately provide additional cameras, more security, and road closures in the area. Members of the these neighborhoods will vote on the matter on April 5th. However, if votes come out positive, a 6% increase on property tax would come as well. Some residents […]
With the primary runoffs coming up in May and the general election in November across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms, planning how you will vote on Election Day is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed...
Although it had been a feature of elections in some parts of the United States for years, the phenomenon of mail-ballot voting exploded in the 2020 election. In the midst of the COVID pandemic, jurisdictions around the country expanded use of mail voting, sometimes sending ballots to every registered voter. Steps were taken to facilitate ease of mail voting, such as establishing drop boxes for returned ballots, relaxing rules regarding signature verification, and easing restrictions on “ballot harvesting,” the practice whereby paid political activists collect a large number of completed ballots and return them for counting. As a result, by some estimates, the proportion of ballots cast by mail nearly doubled from 2016 to 2020.
Under the guise of the pandemic emergency, progressive special-interest groups, legal academics and other lawyers organized to dismantle traditional protections designed to help ensure the integrity of our voting process. This alliance deployed people throughout the states to litigate and lobby for universal vote-by-mail systems — purportedly to protect the health and safety of voters.
Absentee voting has started for Wisconsin’s April 5 election, but a recent court decision has changed the rules for returning the ballots this time around. Voters this year won’t be allowed to return absentee ballots to unstaffed ballot drop boxes following a January ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren.
For the special primary election to choose a new congressional representative for Alaska, 48 names will be on the June 11 ballot. How will you find your favorite candidate among the 48?. Alaska voters will be tasked with choosing just one name among the sea of choices. Where that candidate...
The unexpected death of former U.S. House Rep. Don Young has triggered the need for a special election in Alaska to fill his seat. The primary for that special election is June 11. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot in that special primary. The special...
Elections are supposed to be the mechanism voters use to choose their political representatives. But increasingly, it’s the elected leaders who choose the voters. Changes could be made to prevent this. Gerrymandering — the manipulation of political district boundaries by the political party that controls state government at the...
