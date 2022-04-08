ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Tied Wauwatosa alderman election decided by 1 provisional vote

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUWATOSA, Wis. — A tied election for Wauwatosa alderman was decided by a single vote. The Board of Canvassers met Friday to review the ballots cast and certify a winner. The race for the District 5 seat between incumbent Rob Gustafson and challenger Sean Lowe was tied at 702 votes after...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you vote in the April election?

In three weeks, Missourians will cast ballots in local elections. The races will include school boards, which have drawn new scrutiny amid debates over coronavirus and teaching about history and race. However, turnout rates are generally far lower for local elections than presidential ones. Are you voting next month? Tell us in the poll below. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you vote in the April election? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wauwatosa, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Commission#Election Day#The Board Of Canvassers#Milwaukee Court
WISN

Officer in fraud case was subject of 2 internal investigations before resignation

MILWAUKEE — When Milwaukee Police Officer Patricia Swayka submitted her resignation to police Chief Jeffrey Norman last week, she was the subject of multiple internal police investigations, according to a copy of the officer's resignation letter. The existence of two ongoing internal probes at the time of her resignation...
NBC Bay Area

How to Plan Your Vote for the 2022 California Elections

With primaries approaching in the coming months across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms leading to Election Day, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJTV 12

Belhaven Heights to vote in special election to improve neighborhoods

BELHAVEN, Miss (WJTV)– Belhaven Heights is preparing a special election that will ultimately provide additional cameras, more security, and road closures in the area. Members of the these neighborhoods will vote on the matter on April 5th. However, if votes come out positive, a 6% increase on property tax would come as well. Some residents […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plan Your Vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections

With the primary runoffs coming up in May and the general election in November across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms, planning how you will vote on Election Day is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed...
ELECTIONS
OnTownMedia National News

Mail Voting and Election Legitimacy

Although it had been a feature of elections in some parts of the United States for years, the phenomenon of mail-ballot voting exploded in the 2020 election. In the midst of the COVID pandemic, jurisdictions around the country expanded use of mail voting, sometimes sending ballots to every registered voter. Steps were taken to facilitate ease of mail voting, such as establishing drop boxes for returned ballots, relaxing rules regarding signature verification, and easing restrictions on “ballot harvesting,” the practice whereby paid political activists collect a large number of completed ballots and return them for counting. As a result, by some estimates, the proportion of ballots cast by mail nearly doubled from 2016 to 2020.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Michael O’Neill: In-person voting essential to election security

Under the guise of the pandemic emergency, progressive special-interest groups, legal academics and other lawyers organized to dismantle traditional protections designed to help ensure the integrity of our voting process. This alliance deployed people throughout the states to litigate and lobby for universal vote-by-mail systems — purportedly to protect the health and safety of voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Absentee Voting Begins for April 5 Election

Absentee voting has started for Wisconsin’s April 5 election, but a recent court decision has changed the rules for returning the ballots this time around. Voters this year won’t be allowed to return absentee ballots to unstaffed ballot drop boxes following a January ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren.
WISN

Wisconsin unclaimed funds: Does any money belong to you?

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is holding more than $600 million in unclaimed funds. The Department of Revenue said last month it returned about $6.6 million in unclaimed funds and property to its rightful owners in the last year. Nearly 23,000 claims were processed by state workers, officials said. About $2.5...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy