Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Recognized by Arbor Day Foundation and Celebrates with Local Elementary School

Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 4 days ago

PUEBLO – Pueblo was named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. In celebration of this achievement, Pueblo Parks and Recreation will celebrate Arbor Day with students from Minnequa Elementary School on Thursday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m.

The Arbor Day Celebration includes a proclamation read and presented to Principal Katherine Harshman by Pueblo City Council District 4 Representative Vicente Martinez-Ortega, planting a tree by students at Minnequa Elementary School and an announcement of the Arbor Day poster contest winners at the school. The winner of the contest will receive a tree of their own to plant, which is donated by the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re excited to celebrate Arbor Day with Minnequa Elementary School and to continue our tradition of instilling a love of trees and our environment with the next generation,” said Pueblo Parks and Recreation Parks Supervisor Mike Taft. “We look forward to including members of our Pueblo community, but it is even more fun when children get involved and we have a chance to educate them on the importance of our local ecosystem and the important role they play,” said Taft.

Pueblo achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirement: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted ana cared for by Pueblo ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department and Pueblo City School have made the Arbor Day celebration a tradition throughout Pueblo for over 20 years. The Tree City USA program began in 1976 by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. The program provides direction, technical assistance, public attention, and national recognition for urban and community forestry programs in thousands of towns and cities across the Unites States. The City of Pueblo has been a proud Tree City USA community for 42 consecutive years.

Planting trees in urban spaces comes with a myriad of benefits past the recognition of this program. Urban tree planning help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall colling of the city as well. In addition, members of the community benefit from properly places trees as they increase property values form 7-20%. Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.

For more information about the Arbor Day celebration at Minnequa Elementary School please visit www.puebloparks.us or by calling 719-553-2790.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, The Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at www.arborday.org.

Pueblo is situated at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, 112 miles (180 km) south of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. The area is considered semi-arid desert land, with approximately 12 inches (304.80 mm) of precipitation annually. With its location in the "Banana Belt", Pueblo tends to get less snow than the other major cities in Colorado.

