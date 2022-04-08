ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Board: Physician-legislator’s COVID directive has no weight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas board that licenses health care providers raised concerns Friday about a letter that a physician-legislator sent to doctors suggesting that they prescribe ivermectin and other medications that aren’t approved to treat the virus.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts said that the “unprecedented” letter from Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen carried no legal or regulatory weight but has caused “confusion and concern” in the Kansas medical community, The Kansas City Star reports.

Steffen, who is an anesthesiologist, said that health care providers will be shielded from the board’s “interference” in the letter that he sent last week on Senate stationery. The Hutchinson Republican said previously that the board is investigating him.

In the letter, he cites the recent Senate passage of a measure that specifically authorizes doctors to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, among other drugs, to treat COVID-19. But the proposal remains bogged down in negotiations with the House.

The board wrote in response that nothing in state or federal law prohibits the off-label prescribing of FDA approved drugs. But it said doctor are bound to follow the standard of care, which is determined by what a reasonable physician would do in a situation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 patient was in respiratory distress. The Army nurse knew she had to act quickly. It was the peak of this year’s omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. Regular patient beds were full. So was the intensive care. But the nurse heard of an open spot in an overflow treatment area, so she and another team member raced the gurney across the hospital to claim the space first, denting a wall in their rush.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Ap#The Kansas City Star#House
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

State laws linked to very small changes in opioid prescribing

State laws are associated with small and non-statistically significant changes in opioid prescribing or nonopioid pain treatment, according to a study published online March 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Emma E. McGinty, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent hand sanitizer recall: This dangerous sanitizer targets kids

For the better part of the past few years, we’ve been washing our hands and using hand sanitizer more often. These simple procedures effectively kill the novel coronavirus and other germs that can infect the human body. But chemical products like hand sanitizer can pose dangers in rare instances, and that happens to be the case with a new Best Brands hand sanitizer recall.
NFL
thecentersquare.com

DEA sounds alarm: At least 7 mass incidents of fentanyl overdoses nationwide since January

(The Center Square) – U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram is sounding the alarm about a rise in fentanyl-related mass overdose deaths. In a memo issued to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, she states, “The DEA is seeing a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events involving three or more overdoses occurring close in time at the same location. In just the past two months, there have been at least 7 confirmed mass overdose events across the United States resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 overdose deaths. Many of the victims of these mass overdose events thought they were ingesting cocaine and had no idea that they were in fact ingesting fentanyl.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy