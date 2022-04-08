A-Day: How to watch Auburn's spring game

It’s that time of year for Auburn football’s spring game – known as “A-day” –and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

There are a few talking points going into Auburn’s spring game, but the most notable one is likely the performance of the quarterbacks and receivers on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterbacks T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner will get the opportunity to prove their worth heading into a quarterback competition with the favorite to win the job, Zach Calzada.

All in all, expectations will be high for coach Bryan Harsin’s second year as the Tigers’ head coach. Fans will be eager to see how both the offense and the defense perform with spring preparations well underway.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, April 9

Saturday, April 9 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Live Stream: ESPN+ and SECN+ subscribers can watch at ESPN.com/watch

Injury Report

Quarterback Zach Calzada, the favorite to win the job, has a lingering shoulder injury and will not participate in the spring game.

Running back Jarquez Hunter was also ruled out of spring football relatively early

Players to Watch: Quarterbacks

T.J. Finley

Robby Ashford

Holden Geriner

Wide Receivers