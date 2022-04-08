Four-star DL Xzavier McLeod has Auburn in top 10

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod announced his top 10 schools Friday afternoon and Auburn made the cut.

The Tigers will be battling in-state South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Oklahoma.

McLeod has the athleticism to play either nose tackle or three-technique in college. He has the strength and hands needed to control blockers and shed them to get after the ball. Despite his age, he already knows how to combine his moves to get the most out of them.

McLeod may have released a top 10 but the Gamecocks are the favorites to land him. They have received three Crystal Ball predictions for him.

Xzavier McLeod’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 115 3 14

Rivals 3 – 4 27

ESPN 4 129 2 10

On3 Recruiting 3 – 5 64

247 Composite 4 170 3 25

Vitals

Hometown Camden, South Carolina

Projected Position Defensive Line

Height 6-4

Weight 324

Class 2023

