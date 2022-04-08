Four-star DL Xzavier McLeod has Auburn in top 10
Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod announced his top 10 schools Friday afternoon and Auburn made the cut.
The Tigers will be battling in-state South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Oklahoma.
McLeod has the athleticism to play either nose tackle or three-technique in college. He has the strength and hands needed to control blockers and shed them to get after the ball. Despite his age, he already knows how to combine his moves to get the most out of them.
McLeod may have released a top 10 but the Gamecocks are the favorites to land him. They have received three Crystal Ball predictions for him.
Xzavier McLeod’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Crystal Ball
Ratings
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 115 3 14
Rivals 3 – 4 27
ESPN 4 129 2 10
On3 Recruiting 3 – 5 64
247 Composite 4 170 3 25
Vitals
Hometown Camden, South Carolina
Projected Position Defensive Line
Height 6-4
Weight 324
Class 2023
