Commanders cut veteran CB D.J. Hayden

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
The Commanders are cutting ties with D.J. Hayden. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick D.J. Hayden played in one game with Washington last season and stayed on via a reserve/futures contract in January, but the Commanders are cutting ties with the veteran cornerback.

Washington released Hayden on Friday, per a team announcement. While Hayden has bounced around during his nine-year career, he carved out steady roles for his original team (the Raiders) and worked as a Jaguars slot corner for three seasons.

The Jags gave Hayden a three-year, $19M deal in 2018, signing the former top-15 pick after his year in Detroit. Hayden helped the 2018 Jags stay near the top tier defensively, playing 72% of their defensive snaps alongside Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. That talented Jacksonville group steadily splintered, and Hayden saw a 2020 injury wrap his career with the team. After spending time on the workout circuit, Hayden caught on with Washington in 2021.

The Commanders have used Kendall Fuller both outside and in the slot since reacquiring him in 2020, and the team used a third-round pick on Benjamin St-Juste last year.

Pro Football Rumors

