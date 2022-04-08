Update on the latest sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods had a front-nine 39 and has had a mx of birdies and bogies on the back to finish with a 74 at plus one at the Masters. With only a hole remaining, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was leading by five at 8-under over a...

ESPN

MLB Opening Day 2022: What we saw, live updates and takeaways as baseball returns

The 2022 MLB season is here! Thursday's Opening Day action didn't disappoint, and Friday kept the party going with clutch performances, mascot antics and more. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox wrote another chapter in their historic rivalry, with Josh Donaldson providing the walk-off win in extra innings. The Detroit Tigers started off their season with another win in walk-off fashion against the Chicago White Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

MLB Roundup (April 7): Cubs Take Down Brewers; Beer The Hero for Diamondbacks

The 2022 Major League Baseball season has arrived, and there was drama right from the first day. The Chicago Cubs got the first win of the season with an afternoon win over Milwaukee and rookie Seth Beer helped Arizona walk it off with a three-run homer in the ninth against San Diego. Here is our two-minute roundup for all of Thursday's games, plus Friday's schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
FanSided

4 observations from Chicago Cubs Opening Day win vs Brewers

The Chicago Cubs earned a hard-fought Opening Day victory over the Brewers. On a cold day at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs took the first of a four-game series against their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. 1. No more “first inning Hendricks”. Perhaps nobody on the Cubs roster was...
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to benches clearing in Brewers-Cubs game

The 2022 MLB season has barely gotten underway and we’re already seeing tension. Friday’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals featured a bench-clearing incident. Saturday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs had another. With the Cubs leading 9-0 in the eighth inning,...
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cubs prediction, odds, and pick – 4/9/2022

After a thrilling contest that saw the Cubs outlast the Brewers to kick off the 2022 MLB season, the two division rivals will face off once again on the diamond at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon. Friday’s game was postponed. The starters will carry over to Saturday. It is that time to look at our MLB odds series, where our Brewers-Cubs prediction and pick will be revealed.
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Unveils Complete 2022 FOX MLB Talent Lineup

FOX SPORTS UNVEILS COMPLETE 2022 FOX MLB TALENT LINEUP. Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz Lead FOX Sports’ Game Coverage. Star-Studded Studio Lineup Features Hall-of-Famers Frank Thomas. and David Ortiz, World Series Champs Alex Rodriguez and Dontrelle Willis. Adrian Garcia Marquez, Former Padres Second Baseman Edgar Gonzalez.
