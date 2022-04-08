ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George’s Co. council member abruptly steps down

By Kate Ryan
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince George’s County Council member Derrick Leon Davis is resigning from the 6th District council seat, effective April 15. Davis, who has served on the council since 2011, issued a statement Friday saying the time had come to “rest, restore and prepare for the next leg of this journey,” but did...

wtop.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Prince George's County, MD
Government
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Franchot
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former GOP state lawmaker pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A former West Virginia state lawmaker who resigned after participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony related to the deadly riot. Derrick Evans had just been elected as a state delegate when he livestreamed himself pushing inside the US...
POLITICS
WTOP

Hogan signs Maryland redistricting map into law

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed the new Maryland congressional district map into law. “This is something that we’ve been focused on for eight years,” Hogan said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “It’s a tremendous victory for democracy and for free and fair elections in Maryland.”
MARYLAND STATE
Maui News

King steps down from council, leaves door open for state run

Three-term Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King is stepping down from her South Maui seat, though she left the door open for a possible run at state office. King made the announcement jointly with Robin Knox, an environmental scientist who earned the outgoing council member’s endorsement. “The accomplishments...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Council#District Council
WOWK 13 News

Maryland’s last public Confederate statue is set for removal

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s last public monument honoring Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War is coming down. The Baltimore Sun reports that the century-old “Talbot Boys Statue” on the Eastern Shore will be hoisted off its base by a crane on Monday. The 13-foot tall, copper sculpture features a boy holding a […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
HuffPost

Maryland Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto Of Abortion Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in Maryland was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC Police Union vice chair under investigation

The vice chairman of the D.C. Police Union had some of his police powers suspended as the department investigates an accusation against him. Medgar Webster Sr. has been placed on “non-contact status,” D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew told WTOP. Non-contact includes restricted contact with the public. Webster has...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy