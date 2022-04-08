ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 20 Carson Wells

By Brennen Rupp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPhCU_0f3vdn3l00

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rashan Gary and Preston Smith give the Green Bay Packers a formidable pass-rushing duo. Those two combined for 18.5 sacks last season and could see that number increase with Gary entering his fourth year and fully primed to become one of the most dynamic edge rushers in the NFL.

With those two in place, the Packers have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFC North. However, the depth behind those two is severely lacking.

The 2022 NFL draft will give Brian Gutekunst an ample opportunity to restock the talent at the position behind his two starters.

A player that Green Bay’s general manager could target late on day three of the draft is Carson Wells. The Colorado edge rusher checks in at No. 20 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A three-star recruit out of Florida, Wells finished his career in Boulder as a 34-game starter. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Wells recorded six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In 10 games the following season, Wells recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 only played six games in 2020. Yet, Wells led the FBS with 14 tackles for loss. This past season Wells recorded 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Over the past two seasons, Wells was a disruptive force off the edge for the Buffs. The 34-game starter recorded 29 tackles for loss during his final two seasons on campus. Devin Lloyd is the only player in the Pac-12 to record more (32) during that span.

“Some things that helped me out with that was my preparation during the week but also my first step off the ball,” Wells said in an interview with Packers Wire. “If I can get my cleats in the ground moving forward before the lineman gets his moving backwards that puts me at a tremendous advantage right out of the gate. From there it just comes down to playing hard within the scheme. If the ball comes my way, try to set the edge in the backfield and get off the block. If the ball goes away from me I’m still able to chase the ball carrier down from the backside of the play. Those plays are all effort.”

Wells is an outstanding athlete. He’s explosive off the snap. With his athleticism, Wells was one of the biggest combine snubs. At Colorado’s pro day, Wells put on a show, clocking a 40-time of 4.59 and a 10-yard split of 1.62.

That athleticism is a big reason why Wells was listed on Bruce Feldman’s Annual Freak’s list for the 2021 season.

From Feldman:

One of the better-kept secrets in the Pac-12, Wells had 16 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 40 tackles in just six games in 2020. The 6-3 1/2, 250-pounder grew up on a cattle ranch in Florida and was valedictorian of his high school. He also ran a 11.3 100 meter and threw the shot and discus. He’s blossomed into a force coming off the edge in Boulder thanks to some pretty special explosiveness. He’s hit 20.8 MPH on the GPS, has broad jumped 9-7, vertical jumped 32.5-inches and squats 535.

Wells has the first step quickness to get up field and win the corner with his juice. He has good lower body flexibility and bend to threaten the corner.

“My coach, Brian Michalowski, had a lot to do with helping me with this,” Wells said. “We would sit down in the beginning of the week and break down the tackles and what they did well and what they didn’t do well. We would try to attack their weaknesses with different footwork, moves, and rush plans. Throughout the week we would have specific drills to focus on these to help the game on Saturday become more fluid. We would also study quarterback escape routes. Some like to step up and out while some will roll out. If you know where they like to go with pressure on them it makes it that much easier to get to them.”

Wells does a good job of setting the edge. As mentioned above he has a knack for making splash plays (29 tackles for loss the last two seasons) by bursting through gaps. Wells is a high motor player. He gives great effort on each snap. He shows great hustle to chase down plays from the backside. The 34-game starter has a high football IQ and won’t take himself out of plays against the run. He shows an understanding of how to create leverage against the run.

“I would say that my greatest strength is my ability to know what is coming before it happens,” Wells said. “Through film study, practice, and preparation an offense will give you a lot of tendencies to key on throughout the game. If you can stay focused on the little details before each play like down and distance, formation, and back sets it will often let you know the big picture.”

Wells saw action on special teams during his redshirt freshman season. As he became a full-time starter he saw fewer reps in that phase of the game. The quickest way for a rookie to make an impact is on special teams. Wells believes with his speed and body type he could be an instant contributor on coverage units during his rookie season.

“Early in my college career I played almost every team and as I began to play more time on defense my coaches weaned me off of teams,” Wells said. “I would still rep them all in camp and throughout the season in practice in case of any injuries. I ended up playing on the punt team the last game this year with two tackles. I feel like I can contribute on every special teams. All the special teams typically need body types like mine running down the field and being able to block or tackle and I feel like I’m able to do both of these well.”

Fit with the Packers

Wells would provide quality depth on the edge behind Gary and Smith. He has the first-step quickness to serve as a designated pass rusher as a rookie. However, the biggest impact he’d provide in year-one is on special teams.

“I believe that an NFL team should draft me because I am smart, instinctive, tough, and a hardworking individual,” Wells said. “I am the type of player that will come in and compete wherever they need me most. I think my best attribute is that I am a football player and hopefully I just get a chance to show that.”

With his athleticism and his knack for making plays in the backfield, Wells is worth a look on the third day of the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Colorado State
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unpacking#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Pac 12#Fbs
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Draft Filled with Beasts at Packers’ Biggest Needs

The Green Bay Packers’ biggest draft needs? First and foremost, it’s receiver following the losses of All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After that, it’s offensive tackle following the release of starter Billy Turner, and outside linebacker following the release of Za’Darius Smith. Fortunately for...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy