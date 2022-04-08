ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WFXR News speaks with Matt Tifft during Martinsville Speedway race weekend

wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

WFXR Sports' David DeGuzman spoke with former NASCAR driver Matt Tifft, who's now back at the Martinsville Speedway in a different role. WFXR News speaks with Matt...

www.wfxrtv.com

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Performance

The NASCAR world was treated to a now-rare look at Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel on Friday evening. Earnhardt Jr., who’s retired from full-time racing, competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway on Friday. The veteran NASCAR driver finished in 11th place. Earnhardt Jr. appeared to...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Kenny Wallace on Ty Gibbs-Sam Mayer Martinsville Fight: ‘Drama at Its Best’

Just about everybody was talking about the NASCAR Xfinity Series fight and that includes the legend Kenny Wallace. So, the former Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year had a little bit to say on the matter. And, if you thought he would be upset, you don’t know Wallace. He was a bit taken aback by the fact others were taken aback by the whole incident. While others condemned the actions, Wallace cheered a little bit.
WWE
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brings the Family to the Track Ahead of Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville

This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Martinsville Starting Lineup: April 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway; Practice times included. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, drivers took to the Martinsville Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid. View Martinsville Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series. 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN) 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single-car, two laps, two rounds, FS1, MRN) 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer To Be Inducted into Talladega Walk of Fame

Two-time Talladega Superspeedway champion and NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer is set to be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame later this month. The event will be held during the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party on Friday, April 22. These events are set to kick off the Superspeedway’s big weekend of triple-header racing which all leads to the Sunday, April 24 Geico 500.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin May Achieve One Cup Series Record He Doesn’t Want

With 66 wins to his name, including 47 in the Cup Series, Denny Hamlin has found an immense amount of success in his nearly two-decade NASCAR career. Last weekend’s race in the Richmond Raceway marked another win in the books for the No. 11 driver. However, as time rolls on, Denny Hamlin gets closer and closer to claiming a record no NASCAR driver would want.
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enjoyed a Cold Beer on Pit Road After Martinsville Run

Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speaks on ‘Weird Sensation’ of Saturday Races

This weekend’s NASCAR event marked the one race a year in which NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr competes. The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Series race was all-out chaos, the decades of experience behind him allowed to Dale Earnhardt Jr to weather the storm, and the semi-retired driver crossed the final checkered line in 11th place.
NFL
Speedway Digest

Herbst Scores Steady Sixth at Martinsville

Race Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Patience and strategy earned Riley Herbst a strong sixth-place finish in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang started 11th and ended the first stage in 12th as Herbst wrestled a loose-handling racecar. Crew chief Richard Boswell made a key strategy call in the second stage, bringing Herbst to pit road for four tires and fuel on lap 101. The fresh tires gave Herbst the grip he needed to climb to ninth at the end of the stage and pick up two valuable bonus points. After another round of pit stops to begin the final stage, Herbst lined up second and took the lead at the drop of the green flag before settling into sixth place, maneuvering through two overtime restarts to maintain sixth in a green-white-checkered finish that delivered his fifth top-10 of 2022.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

