Martinsville, VA

Learning about the Martinsville Speedway's historic grandfather clock.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one of the most prestigious and recognizable trophies in...

CBS Sports

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville starting lineup: Chase Elliott lays down scorcher to win first pole of 2022

Chase Elliott earned the pole for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday afternoon, scoring his first pole of 2022 and the 10th of his career. Elliott beat Aric Almirola for the pole with a lap of 19.694 (96.151 MPH), the only lap of the day under 19.7 seconds in Friday's combined practice and qualifying session.
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brings the Family to the Track Ahead of Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville

This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
racer.com

Byron fends off Logano in overtime Martinsville finish

The first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cakewalk for Hendrick Motorsports—until a late caution sent the race to overtime, that is. William Byron survived a final restart and a mistake on the white-flag lap to win Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the .526-mile short track.
Racing News

Martinsville Starting Lineup: April 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway; Practice times included. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, drivers took to the Martinsville Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid. View Martinsville Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series...
WFXR

NASCAR fans gear up for race weekend at the Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people have been looking forward to this weekend’s races at the Martinsville Speedway, which will not only be the first races in years with relaxed coronavirus restrictions, but they will also take place on the speedway’s 75th anniversary! This will be the only weekend where all three top NASCAR […]
FOX8 News

75 years of Martinsville: Clips of the Paperclip

MARTINSVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – NASCAR returned to its oldest venue this weekend as the Martinsville Speedway has celebrated its 75th birthday. The party, though, has been going on for weeks. Civic leaders, NASCAR officials and even a King – aka Richard Petty – have made appearances at the track they call The Paperclip, a .526-mile […]
CBS Sports

NASCAR Martinsville 2022: Odds, drivers, how to watch, preview, picks for the Blue-Emu 400

For anyone who is drawn to the sight of fast cars and those who drive them, Saturday nights in the spring and summer mean nights spent watching racing at the local short track. In no place is this truer than Southern Virginia and the Carolinas, the very places where NASCAR racing came to be and where some of the most iconic short tracks in the country are located -- including Martinsville Speedway.
FOX Sports

William Byron and family celebrate emotional day at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Typically, Martinsville Speedway brings out heated emotions from drivers. In a relatively tame race Saturday night, it brought out emotions of joy and triumph from beyond the driver in victory lane. William Byron captured the Blue Emu 400 at the track where his mother, Dana, suffered...
Autoweek.com

How William Byron Won the NASCAR Cup Race at Martinsville

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leads the first 185 laps and sweeps the stages. Byron was cruising to victory until a crash five laps from the end set up a green-white-checkered flag finish. Joey Logano grabs second but comes up short of is first win of 2022. For much of...
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enjoyed a Cold Beer on Pit Road After Martinsville Run

Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Next Gen tech vs. Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway is the platonic ideal of short-track racing. We expect — we look forward to — banging, bumping and short tempers. Add in high-profile drivers yet to win a race and the result is likely to be accidents and spins. Will the Next Gen car’s composites, brakes...
NBC Sports

Long: Martinsville Cup race leaves drivers seeking changes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The lasting image of this weekend’s action at Martinsville Speedway will be the punches Ty Gibbs threw at Sam Mayer after Friday’s Xfinity Series race. That will overshadow what happened in Saturday’s Cup race — even with the feel-good moment of William Byron celebrating...
