Learning about the Martinsville Speedway's historic grandfather clock.

WILD night at Martinsville. The NASCAR Xfinity Series put on one helluva show tonight at Martinsville Speedway with Brandon Jones ultimately taking the checkered flag. Landon Cassill took second and AJ Allmendinger finished third, but it was Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer that garnered the most attention following the race.
Chase Elliott earned the pole for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday afternoon, scoring his first pole of 2022 and the 10th of his career. Elliott beat Aric Almirola for the pole with a lap of 19.694 (96.151 MPH), the only lap of the day under 19.7 seconds in Friday's combined practice and qualifying session.
NASCAR fans will get a treat as Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will be coming out of retirement to call the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol. That’s right. You just might get lucky to hear one more “Boogity, boogity, boogity” from Darrell Waltrip on April 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
The NASCAR Cup Series stays in the Commonwealth of Virginia for a second straight week but heads south to Martinsville Speedway, continuing the early-season short-track swing in 2022. "The Paperclip" marks the tour's second such track of the year and first half-miler, on the heels of the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway.
The first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cakewalk for Hendrick Motorsports—until a late caution sent the race to overtime, that is. William Byron survived a final restart and a mistake on the white-flag lap to win Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the .526-mile short track.
NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway; Practice times included. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, drivers took to the Martinsville Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid. View Martinsville Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series...
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people have been looking forward to this weekend’s races at the Martinsville Speedway, which will not only be the first races in years with relaxed coronavirus restrictions, but they will also take place on the speedway’s 75th anniversary! This will be the only weekend where all three top NASCAR […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – NASCAR returned to its oldest venue this weekend as the Martinsville Speedway has celebrated its 75th birthday. The party, though, has been going on for weeks. Civic leaders, NASCAR officials and even a King – aka Richard Petty – have made appearances at the track they call The Paperclip, a .526-mile […]
For anyone who is drawn to the sight of fast cars and those who drive them, Saturday nights in the spring and summer mean nights spent watching racing at the local short track. In no place is this truer than Southern Virginia and the Carolinas, the very places where NASCAR racing came to be and where some of the most iconic short tracks in the country are located -- including Martinsville Speedway.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Typically, Martinsville Speedway brings out heated emotions from drivers. In a relatively tame race Saturday night, it brought out emotions of joy and triumph from beyond the driver in victory lane. William Byron captured the Blue Emu 400 at the track where his mother, Dana, suffered...
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leads the first 185 laps and sweeps the stages. Byron was cruising to victory until a crash five laps from the end set up a green-white-checkered flag finish. Joey Logano grabs second but comes up short of is first win of 2022. For much of...
Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Speedway hosts two race weekends each year and it’s always a positive for the surrounding community. The locals aren’t the only ones who enjoy it; fans travel far and wide to see the races. “Alexandria, Virginia,” said David Harris. “Rural Retreat, Virginia,”...
Martinsville Speedway is the platonic ideal of short-track racing. We expect — we look forward to — banging, bumping and short tempers. Add in high-profile drivers yet to win a race and the result is likely to be accidents and spins. Will the Next Gen car’s composites, brakes...
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our race winner, William Byron, who has been collecting clocks here all weekend at Martinsville, his second clock of the weekend here, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. We will go straight to questions for William. Q. Can you just talk a...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The lasting image of this weekend’s action at Martinsville Speedway will be the punches Ty Gibbs threw at Sam Mayer after Friday’s Xfinity Series race. That will overshadow what happened in Saturday’s Cup race — even with the feel-good moment of William Byron celebrating...
Q. Best career finish here at Martinsville, Austin. We didn't have to wait until the end about you coming home. We talked about you all race long. Are you excited where you finished or bummed because you were so close?. AUSTIN DILLON: I'm a little bummed. I like to pride...
