FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Milwaukee Diaper Mission officially moved into its new home Wednesday with an official ribbon cutting and warehouse warming event. The Milwaukee Diaper Mission was founded in the fall of 2020 by Meagan Johnson, who realized there were little to no resources in the area to address diaper need; an issue that impacts one in three families across the country, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO