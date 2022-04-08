ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Nets first goal of season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Connauton picked up his first goal of the campaign in Thursday's win over Columbus....

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights place Nic Hague, Brett Howden on LTIR

The Golden Knights have added a bit of cap flexibility as CapFriendly reports that defenseman Nicolas Hague and center Brett Howden have been transferred to LTIR. Both players were injured last month and the placements have been dated accordingly – Hague to March 15 and Howden to March 21. With the designations, both players have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days from the placement which means Hague is pretty close to being eligible to return already.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Goal and assist in win

Dadonov scored a goal, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Dadonov tallied in the second period and set up a Jack Eichel goal in the third. With Max Pacioretty back from an undisclosed injury, it's unclear if Dadonov will remain in a top-line role much longer. He's done well to earn the spot lately with nine points in his last seven outings. The 33-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 36 points, 168 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-3 rating through 69 contests this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Ducks: Lou Nolan's Night Spoiled by Anaheim

On Lou Nolan's night, Flyers fizzle out for disappointing loss to Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers had a fast start Saturday night after the organization honored the beloved Lou Nolan before puck drop at the Wells Fargo Center. They completely failed to build on that fast...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Delivers helper Saturday

Karlsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson earned the secondary helper on Zach Whitecloud's first-period tally. This was Karlsson's fifth point in his last six games (two goals, three helpers). The Swede's offense is coming back just in time to help fantasy managers who were patient with him through a tough season. He's at 27 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 58 appearances.
NHL
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers

In what was arguably their biggest game in years, the LA Kings failed to get it done when they hosted the Edmonton Oilers in DTLA on Thursday. The Kings fell 3-2 and now sit with a 38-25-10 record. The Oilers extended their Pacific Division lead over the Kings to three points. While the playoffs aren’t looking quite as certain as a week ago, the Kings’ have nine games left in the season to right the ship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Mitchell Stephens picks up assist in return to Red Wings’ lineup after five-month absence

Detroit Red Wings forward Mitchell Stephens made his long-awaited return to the lineup on Saturday after a five-month absence while recovering from a lower-body injury. Stephens, 25, recorded the secondary helper on Sam Gagner’s goal in the second period of Saturday’s 5–4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, although it was Marc Staal who put in the majority of the work to set up the play with a gorgeous tape-to-tape pass.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Flyers Should Stick With Defensive Core for 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have run through a number of defencemen this season from veterans to rookies. From watching and listening to how the team is going to move forward, it looks to be with a similar back-end in 2022-23, but this time around, healthy. The defencemen I believe are the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Chiasson, Demko lead Canucks past Sharks 4-2

Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for his career-high 30th win and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland and Luke Schenn also scored for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Flyers Should Move on From van Riemsdyk This Offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers will be undergoing a retool during the offseason to be competitive in 2022-23. Interim head coach Mike Yeo has been playing players such as Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard recently in addition to a relatively younger lineup. Due to the club’s struggles and injuries to several core players this season, the Flyers were sellers at the trade deadline, which resulted in more opportunities for inexperienced players at the NHL level to become more seasoned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

